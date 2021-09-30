ST. PETERSBURG — Alt-rock powerhouse Manchester Orchestra will perform Sunday, Oct. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $28.50 in advance and $34 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The show is part of a massive tour in support of Manchester Orchestra’s critically acclaimed album “The Million Masks of God,” released on Loma Vista Recordings. The fall tour marks the live debut of the record and their hit single “Bed Head,” which reached into the Top 3 at AAA radio and Top 20 at Alternative radio.
“The Million Masks of God” was recently named one of the “Best Albums of 2021 (So Far)” by Uproxx. It has been earning the band career-high praise from Stereogum, NPR Music (All Songs Considered), Uproxx, SPIN, American Songwriter, and many more.
Produced by Manchester Orchestra’s lead songwriting duo of Andy Hull and Robert McDowell, Catherine Marks and Ethan Gruska, “The Million Masks of God” presents an even grander scale of the re-focused approach to record-making that the band has forged in recent years. Manchester Orchestra’s sixth album finds the band relentlessly pushing themselves to create a work that breaks beyond the scope and limits of every previous release in an effort to create their most towering achievement to date, all while sorting through the aftermath of a devastating loss.
While making 2017’s “A Black Mile to the Surface,” featuring the band’s first No. 1 AAA and Top 15 Alternative radio hit “The Gold,” Hull and McDowell had an epiphany about how they wanted to approach their band’s music from that point forward, a way inspired heavily by the multi-tiered challenges and rewards they encountered while working on their first film score for 2016’s “Swiss Army Man.” The new method was to make tightly-woven “movie albums” intended to be listened to in sequence and in a single sitting, with the songs working together to tell a bold, long-form narrative. “The Million Masks of God” can be seen, in a way, as the band’s sophomore album following a rebirth with “Black Mile,” and Hull’s early concept for it was a natural extension of the main theme of its predecessor.
“If ‘Black Mile’ was this idea of ‘from birth to death,’ this album would really be more about ‘from birth to beyond, focusing on the highs and lows of life and exploring what could possibly come next,’” he said.
“Masks” explores the loose story of a man’s encounter with the angel of death as he’s shown various scenes from his life in a snapshot-style assemblage. Initially based on a fictitious character, “Masks” began to process real-time emotions as McDowell’s father entered the toughest part of his fight with cancer, eventually losing the battle in 2019.
“It started off really abstract, but as Robert’s dad’s fight with cancer got harder and harder those last couple years, I started making parallels in my mind to what I was actually writing about,” Hull explained. “It became an examination of my own faith. While Robert’s dad’s story certainly influenced this album, it’s equally about me coming to grips with the realness of adulthood and that there’s an expiration date to all of this — and how you’re going to live your life knowing that.”