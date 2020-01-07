ST. PETE BEACH — Carol Bodin recently purchased an RV and took to the road to experience the artist’s life.
She relocated, moving from Maui, Hawaii, to Largo, and plans to travel the country, hopscotching from one festival to the next as she shares her Hawaii-inspired handmade jewelry. One of her first stops will be the 26th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11-12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach.
Presented by American Craft Endeavors, the two-day festival will showcase the work of more than 100 craft artisans. Participating crafters come from the Tampa Bay area and other parts of Florida and beyond.
“We have crafters coming from 15 other states and Canada,” said Elizabeth Dashiell, a representative with American Craft Endeavors.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
Event organizers are once again taking advantage of the perfect winter weather in Pinellas County with this outdoor festival. Considered a haven for emerging artistic talent and skilled craft artisans, the festival brings to light new and unique creations for residents and visitors. Along with thousands of creative, affordable and practical creations, the festival includes a full green market and benefits the St. Pete Beach Corey Area Merchants Association. Pets on leashes are welcome to join their human companions as they stroll through the festival. Adding to the pleasure of the outing, patrons can meet the artisans behind the works and discover the techniques and inspirations behind each creation.
Attendees can expect to see a vast array of artistic media, including folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, fused wax and glass, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft, stained glass and more.
American Craft Endeavors craft shows are juried events. Participating crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants. All crafters remain on site for the duration of the festival
This festival will be Bodin’s first with American Craft Endeavors. Her jewelry incorporates traditional glass enamel into unique rustic and colorful fine jewelry. Sifting, painting, sgaffito, murrini glass and pencil graphic designs are a few of her techniques. Shapes are cut from raw copper, filed, drilled and cleaned to prepare for the enamel glass powders and kiln firing, transforming each piece into a miniature work of art.
“"I have always been inspired by colors; hence, my attraction to enamels. Every enameled piece of jewelry is unique,” Bodin said on the official Lahaina Arts Society website. “A difficult technique to master, it is seldom used in modern production jewelry because of its detail and variations as well as the time-consuming processes."
Another festival newcomer, Joshua Madison of St. Pete/Clearwater, finds inspiration for his beautiful, hand-turned wooden boxes and pots and practical pieces from a lifelong love of puzzles. Each unique piece is intricately carved to highlight the natural beauty of the varying wood.
William LaTorre, founder of Billy's Original Grill Scarf ,lives in Safety Harbor. LaTorre creates custom scarves. Whether cooking, baking or grilling, you can wear this handy scarf that comes with towels on the end to keep your hands and clothing clean.
Taking part in the festival will be Gulfport’s Robin Short, who has been quilting and sewing for most of her life and has been inspired by her mother, Ellen Plankey, who is a well-known award-winning artist.
Short loves putting together great fabrics, colors and high-quality products to create usable and unique items for her customers. A lot of her ideas come from customers who can’t find exactly what they are looking for. She then goes home, develops a pattern that will be useful and fun. She has been working with American Craft Endeavors for many years and truly enjoys working with them and the customers they bring out to the craft fairs.
From St. Petersburg, Kevin Ritter and John Rymer are known for their bold colors celebrating sea life and nature through the use of creative mixed media.
The longtime collaborative artists produce large works on various metals as well as their signature works available for purchase on coasters, cutting boards, note cards and more.
About American Craft Endeavors
American Craft Endeavors produces some of the nation’s most exciting high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations such as the Downtown Dunedin Art and Craft Festivals, the Palm Harbor Craft Festival and the Downtown Sarasota Art and Craft Festival, among others. The group’s founders personally select unique, culture rich cities for their show locations providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
Residents and visitors can also mark their calendars for the springtime 17th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival on April 18-19 and the summertime 27th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival on June 6-7.
For information, visit www.artfestival.com.