ST. PETERSBURG — Lettuce will perform Thursday, Dec. 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Lettuce originated in Boston in 1992. The band adds to the rich history of funk while combining it with strains of hip-hop, rock, psychedelia, jazz, soul, and go-go. The Grammy Award-nominated six-piece features Adam Deitch on drums and percussion; Adam "Shmeeans" Smirnoff on guitar; Erick "Jesus" Coomes on bass; Ryan Zoidis on alto, baritone, tenor sax, and Korg X-911; Eric "Benny" Bloom on trumpet and horns; and Nigel Hall on vocals, Hammond B-3, Rhodes, clavinet, and keyboards. Lettuce once again breaks rules, pushes boundaries, and uplifts on their sixth full-length studio offering, “Resonate” from Round Hill Records.
The 2020 album joins the band’s impressive discography that includes “Outta Here” in 2002, “Rage!” in 2008, “Fly” in 2012, “Crush” in 2015, the EP “Mt. Crushmore” in 2016, the live album “Witches Stew” in 2017, and “Elevate” in 2019. The latter lifted Lettuce to new heights. Notably, it garnered a 2020 Grammy Award nomination in the category of Best Contemporary Instrumental Album and bowed at No. 1 on both the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Albums Chart and iTunes Top R&B Albums Chart.
“Elevate” also soared to the Top 15 on the Billboard Jazz Albums, R&B Album Sales, and Heatseekers Charts. It also put up 3 million streams within six months, and simultaneously received acclaim from BrooklynVegan, Billboard, Rolling Stone, NPR, and more.
Throughout 2019, Lettuce siphoned all of this energy back into the studio. Written and recorded during the same Colorado Sound sessions that spawned “Elevate,” the band brought “Resonate” to life alongside iconic producer and engineer Russ Elevado. Lettuce introduced this chapter with the first single "Checker Wrecker," featuring Washington, D.C,. go-go music legends Big Tony Fisher of Trouble Funk and Tyrone "Jungle Boogie" Williams of Rare Essence.
"Funk is a living and breathing thing with a ton of sub-genres," said Deitch in a press release from Wasserman Music. "Our goal is to add our own stamp to that by moving things around and bringing in jazz chords, psychedelic passages, big horns, and elements from the instrumental side of hip-hop. Funk is known as a very tightknit artform. We extend the template with improvisation on the spot. It forces us to react, pay attention, and listen to each other. By combining everything, we try to add something to the culture we love so much."