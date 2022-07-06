EBDT opens ‘The Cemetery Club’
CLEARWATER — The Early Bird Dinner Theatre opened its production of “The Cemetery Club” June 25 at 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater.
Currently, Early Bird Dinner Theatre is offing one to two shows per weekend. For reservations, call 727-446-5898. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com or email susan.ebdt@yahoo.com for specific availability.
The play, by Ivan Menchell, will run through July 31. Directed by Dan Kelley, the cast features Paul Crane, Donna DeLonay, Donna Donnelly, Georgia Kosloski, and Olga Kruse. Alan Mohney Jr. designed and
constructed the set and Dominique Yarbrough is stage managing. Ginny Holscher will understudy.
“‘The Cemetery Club’ is hilarious,” said Susan Fletcher Linardos, producer, in a press release announcing the production. “The cast is so talented, and I am delighted to be working with director Dan Kelley. It is my favorite kind of play that combines humor and heart. The Early Bird audiences will have so much fun watching this wonderful production.”
This is Kelley’s first time directing at Early Bird.
“Don't miss this wonderfully written and performed play that the Washington Journal reported was ‘very touching and humorous … an evening that will make you glad you went to the theatre,’” Kelley said. “We have assembled an all-star cast and production team that will make ‘The Cemetery Club’ the must-see show of the summer.”
Coming in September, Early Bird Dinner Theatre will present the comedy “Beau Jest,” directed by Jessica
Burchfield.
The price for buffet and show is $40 including tax. Hand sanitizer is available. Masks are optional. Catering
onsite is provided by Banquet Masters.
freeFall to present ‘Rose & Walsh’
ST. PETERSBURG — Tampa Bay’s freeFall Theatre Company will present its first play by Neil Simon. Simon’s final play, “Rose & Walsh,” is a romantic comedy about two very different writers as they grapple with life, love and legacy. “Rose & Walsh” will run July 29 through Aug. 28 at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The production will feature Stephanie Dunnam — of Broadway’s “The Heidi Chronicles” — and Patrick Ryan Sullivan — of Broadway’s “42nd Street.” The cast also includes Georgia Mallory Guy and Robert Teasdale. The production is directed by Eric Davis, freeFall’s artistic director.
At a beautiful beach house on the tip of Long Island, Rose (Dunnam), a celebrated but near penniless author, receives nightly visits from Walsh (Sullivan), the love of her life and a famous writer himself. Now Walsh must go away forever, but not before securing Rose's financial future with an extraordinary proposal that promises to change everything. “Rose & Walsh” is a warm, witty and joyful story of the enduring romance between two formidable literary figures.
“Neil Simon has been one of our most requested playwrights since we opened,” said Matthew McGee, freeFall outreach and marketing director. “It’s the perfect summer show and a great way to open our new season.”
Dunnam returns to freeFall after having last appeared on the stage as Eleanor in “The Lion in Winter.” She was part of the national tour of “The Sisters Rosensweig” and has made guest appearances on such television hits as “ER,” “Frasier,” “The Practice,” and “Boston Public.”
Sullivan returns to freeFall after having last appeared in Topher Payne's “A Perfect Arrangement.” No stranger to freeFall audiences, Sullivan has performed in such favorites as “The Burnt Part Boys,” “An Empty Plate,” and “Mame,” among others. Sullivan's work on the Broadway stage includes engagements in “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” and “42nd Street.” He recently appeared in “Perfect Crime,” the longest running play in New York City history.
The remainder of freeFall’s 2022-2023 season will be announced this summer. In addition to six plays and musicals, freeFall will continue to present special events including the popular Tandem series of cabarets. All of freeFall’s programming can be enjoyed for a monthly fee of only $29.
Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2 p.m. and all evening performances are at 7 p.m.
The Florida Orchestra adds two board members
ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Orchestra recently named two local leaders in the health care and financial sectors to its board of directors. They share TFO’s passion for the power of music, bring varied expertise and provide support that will help non-profit TFO build on its success.
The new board members are Sara Dodds and Yale W. Walker Sr.
As the backbone of the orchestra’s fundraising efforts, board directors are committed to fulfilling TFO’s mission to inspire — unite — and educate the Tampa Bay community through music. They play an important fiduciary and governance role that is essential for TFO to maintain a high level of excellence in its artistic, education and community programs.
Dodds is the operations director at BayCare’s St. Joseph’s Hospital-North in Lutz. She has held the executive position since 2016 and has been with BayCare since 2004, becoming a registered nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa in 2005. She holds a master’s degree in leadership. In September 2021, Sara was named by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as a 40 Under 40 award honoree. She is a member of the Philanthropic Women of St. Joseph’s Hospitals, a FiCare Federal Credit Union board member, and a 2021 Leadership Tampa graduate. As a Tampa native, Sara grew up with The Florida Orchestra. Music has been an integral part of her life since a very early age when she began playing piano. Sara has an 11-year-old son who shares the same passion for music and plays the bass.
Walker is an accomplished financial planner and wealth manager in St. Petersburg with expertise in investment management, insurance and estate planning. After working at several large, nationally known firms, he started Walker Wealth Management in 2017 to guide clients in a comprehensive financial planning experience. He has received numerous industry awards and is passionate about philanthropy and community involvement. Yale also serves as the board treasurer for Plato Schools with nine campuses located in Tampa Bay. Outside the office, he enjoys spending time with his wife and their three children. He has a deep love for classical music and opera, the arts, cooking and the outdoors.
The Florida Orchestra is recognized as Tampa Bay’s leading performing arts institution, the largest professional orchestra in Florida, and one of the most vibrant and innovative orchestras in America. TFO is celebrating its 55th season. Under the leadership of Music Director Michael Francis, TFO performs series of classical, popular, and morning coffee concerts in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater, as well as free Pops in the Park concerts. For tickets and information, visit FloridaOrchestra.org.
TSAA plans 2022-23 club year
TARPON SPRINGS — Although the Tarpon Springs Art Association does not have regular meetings during the summer months, the board is not only busily planning the 2022-23 club year, but also planning some activities for the summer.
A walking tour of Dodecanese Boulevard to view the light boxes that the Tarpon Springs Public Arts Committee has on display is being planned for August with the tour ending with lunch. Many of the light boxes showcase art and photos from members of TSAA.
Meetings are held September through April and most take place on the first Monday of each month. Due to the Labor Day holiday, the September meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1:30 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Community Center, 400 S. Walton Ave.
TSAA is a 501(c)(3) organization. The club’s mission is to promote interest and community awareness of all forms of visual art, to provide opportunities for individuals to associate with other artists, and to share in and learn from artistic knowledge and experiences. For membership and more information, visit tarponspringsartassociation.com or call 727-452-1521.
To submit arts and entertainment news, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.