A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘The Adam Project’
- Genre: Science fiction
- Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldana
- Director: Shawn Levy
- Rated: PG-13
A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.
The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix on March 11.
‘Turning Red’
- Genre: Computer-animated coming-of-age fantasy comedy film
- Cast: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hyein Park, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho and James Hong
- Director: Domee Shi
- Rated: PG
Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence.
Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter — an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited — which is practically always — she “poofs” into a giant red panda.
The film is scheduled to be released on Disney+ March 11.
‘Tyson’s Run’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Rory Cochrane, Amy Smart, Major Dodson and Barkhad Abdi
- Director: Kim Bass
- Rated: PG
When 15-year-old Tyson (Major Dodson) attends public school for the first time, his life is changed forever. While helping his father clean up after the football team, Tyson befriends champion marathon runner (Aklilu (Barkhad Abdi). Never letting his autism hold him back, Tyson becomes determined to run his first marathon in hopes of winning his father's approval.
With the help of an unlikely friend and his parents, Tyson learns that with faith in yourself and the courage to take the first step, anything is possible.
The film will be released in select theaters on March 11.
‘The Exorcism of God’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Joseph Marcell, María Gabriela de Faría, Will Beinbrink, Hector Kotsifakis, and Irán Castillo. It is written by Santiago Fernández Calvete and Alejandro Hidalgo
- Director: Alejandro Hidalgo
- Rated: R
Peter Williams, an American priest working in Mexico, is considered a saint by many local parishioners. However, due to a botched exorcism, he carries a dark secret that's eating him alive until he gets an opportunity to face his own demon one final time.
The film arrives in theaters, On Demand, and digital on March 11.
‘Gold’
- Genre: Survival thriller
- Cast: Zac Efron, Susie Porter, and Anthony Hayes
- Director: Anthony Hayes
- Rated: R
In the not-too-distant future, two drifters (Zac Efron, Anthony Hayes) traveling through the desert stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found and the dream of immense wealth and greed takes hold.
They hatch a plan to excavate their bounty with one man leaving to secure the necessary tools. The other man remains and must endure harsh desert elements, ravenous wild dogs, and mysterious intruders, while battling the sinking suspicion that he has been abandoned to his own fate.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters March 11.
‘Ultrasound’
- Genre: Science fiction
- Cast: Vincent Kartheiser, Chelsea Lopez, Breeda Wool, Tunde Adebimpe, Rainey Qualley, Chris Gartin, and Bob Stephenson
- Director: Rob Schroeder
- Not rated
Driving home late at night during a heavy rainstorm, Glen experiences car trouble. Near where his car gets stuck, he spots a house, knocks on the door and is greeted by an oddly friendly middle-aged man, Arthur, and his younger wife, Cyndi.
The strange couple pours him a drink, and then more drinks, followed by an unexpected offer that Glen can’t refuse. Elsewhere, a young woman, Katie, is feeling emotionally weighed down by a secret romantic arrangement that feels like a textbook case of gaslighting. And at the same time, in a nondescript research facility, medical professional Shannon begins questioning her role in a bizarre experiment, fearing that she’s doing more harm than good.
The film is scheduled to be released March 11 by Magnet Releasing.