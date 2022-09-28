CLEARWATER — Comedian Jen Fulwiler will take the stage Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Making her debut at the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Fulwiler is a standup comic, bestselling author, and mom of six. She was the host of the daily talk radio show “The Jen Fulwiler Show” on the national SiriusXM network, and when she launched her own podcast, “This Is Jen,” it debuted in the iTunes Comedy Top 10. Fulwiler has been featured on the Today Show and CNN, and her viral social media sketches have racked up millions of views. Her standup comedy special, “The Naughty Corner,” is out now on Amazon.
Her first book, “Something Other than God,” a memoir about converting to Catholicism from lifelong atheism, was a finalist in the Goodreads Reader Choice Awards, ranked alongside books by Hillary Clinton and Rob Lowe. Her book “One Beautiful Dream” was a Wall Street Journal bestseller, hit the Amazon Top 25, and was a No. 1 bestseller at Barnes and Noble. Her newest title, “Your Blue Flame,” was featured on the Today Show.