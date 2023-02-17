TAMPA — Nella will perform Saturday, Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Born in Venezuela, Nella skyrocketed to international renown fueled by her powerhouse voice and undeniable presence, according to IMG Artists. In a short time, she went from Berklee College of Music graduate to winner of the 2019 Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist.
That same year, her full-length debut, “Voy” (“I Go”) received acclaim from NPR and yielded the hit “Me Llaman Nella” (“They Call Me Nella”) which surpassed 1.4 million Spotify streams and 1.4 million views on YouTube. In addition, the title track was named the 14th best song of 2019, in any genre, by the New York Times.
Merging the folklore roots of Venezuela, modern production, and Andalusian inspirations, her sound resounds in every corner of the globe. Not only has she packed venues throughout the United States, Venezuela, Mexico, Spain, and the UK, but she has also accompanied Alejandro Sanz, Jennifer López, Carlos Vives, Luis Enrique, Susana Baca, Los Amigos Invisibles, Monsieur Periné, Caramelos de Cianuro and Guaco as a soloist.
Academy Award winner Asghar Farhadi recruited her to join the A-list cast of his film “Everybody Knows” alongside Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darín, and Academy Award winner Penélope Cruz.
Illuminating her talents, Nella performed songs written exclusively for the screenplay. “Everybody Knows” opened the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.