TAMPA — Rupi Kaur will perform Saturday, June 26, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $48. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Take a journey of love, loss, growth and more when poet and artist Rupi Kaur captivates the audience through her voice in an all-new spoken word poetry experience.
As a 21-year-old university student, Kaur wrote, illustrated and self-published her first poetry collection, “milk and honey.” Next came its artistic sibling, “the sun and her flowers.” These collections have sold more than 8 million copies and have been translated into more than 42 languages.
Her most recent book, “home body,” debuted at No. 1 on bestseller lists across the world. In 2021, Kaur executive produced and starred in her debut film, “Rupi Kaur Live,” which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Kaur’s work touches on love, loss, trauma, healing, femininity and migration. She feels most at home when creating art or performing her poetry on stage.
Kaur will perform poems from her newest work “home body,” selected hits from previous books “milk and honey” and “the sun and her flowers,” as well as new unpublished pieces, all scored with original music and projections. Audiences will reconnect with others and most importantly, themselves.