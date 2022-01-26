CLEARWATER — Jim Brickman will perform Saturday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 No. 1 albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995’s “No Words,” and he’s gone on to sell 8 million albums worldwide.
His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Martina McBride, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis and Kenny Loggins, amongst many others. He’s written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show “The Jim Brickman Show.” Brickman's engaging stage presence seamlessly blends mood and music, letting your imagination take you wherever you want it to go. He strikes the perfect chord of musical intimacy, compelling storytelling and audience interaction.