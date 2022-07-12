TAMPA — The Boss is back.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 20, at 10 a.m. for a Feb. 1 concert by Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Amalie Arena.
Dates for Springsteen’s latest U.S. tour were announced today. The Tampa show kicks off the tour, which ends with an April 12 show in Newark, N.J. The Boss and his bandmates then head across the Atlantic for a tour of the European continent.
The shows mark Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016.
European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May, with more than 1.2 million tickets sold to date. After the European run — which is scheduled for April through July 2023 — Springsteen and his band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August. Tour dates in the U.K. also will take place next year, with cities and show dates expected soon.
Tickets for the 2023 U.S. arena shows will go on sale during the next two weeks. Ticket prices haven’t been announced, but “Verified Fan” purchases will be the first available.
The tour is using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday, July 17, for the chance to buy tickets.
Registrants who are verified will be eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan Onsale. But registering does not guarantee a code or have the ability to purchase tickets. If tickets remain, a general on sale for all fans begins 3 p.m. July 20, with no code required.
To register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale, visit
https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen
Springsteen and The E Street Band's most recent studio album, 2020's “Letter To You” (Columbia Records), marked their first time recording live together in decades. Their most recent tour, The River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016's top global tour by Billboard and Pollstar.
Members of the E Street Band include: Roy Bittan, piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren, guitar and vocals; Patti Scialfa, guitar and vocals; Garry Tallent, bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt, guitar and vocals; and Max Weinberg, drums; with Soozie Tyrell on violin, guitar and vocals; Jake Clemons, saxophone; and Charlie Giordano, keyboards.
Additional information is available at brucespringsteen.net.
Advance parking passes are available at ParkWhiz.com. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813.301.2500 for more information.