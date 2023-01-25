Jan. 27
Chris Botti, Friday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra, Friday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Dixon’s Violin, Friday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, Gulfport. Visit Eventbrite.com.
Lil’ Ed and the Imperials, Friday, Jan. 27, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Jeff Dunham, Friday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Jan. 28
Air Supply, Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Once an Outlaw: A Southern Rock All Star Band; Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.
Artikal Sound System, Saturday, Jan. 28, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
The Four C Notes, Saturday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, Tarpon Springs. Visit tarponarts.org.
Jan. 29
The Bronx Wanderers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Al Di Meola, Sunday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Tony Sands’ Rat Pack, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, Gulfport. Tickets start at $30. Visit Eventbrite.com.
Tony Sands’ Rat Pack, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, Gulfport. Visit Eventbrite.com.
Tampa Bay Symphony: Innovation and Freedom; Sunday, Jan. 29, 2:30 p.m., at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
Ongoing
“Moon Over Buffalo,” through Jan. 28, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, Tampa. Visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
“The Agitators,” Jan. 27 through Feb. 26, at freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg. Visit freefalltheatre.com.
“Little Shop of Horrors,” through Feb. 5, at West Coast Players, Clearwater. Visit wcplayers.com.
“Moon Over Buffalo,” through Jan. 28, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, Tampa. Visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
“Birthday Club,” through Feb. 26, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.