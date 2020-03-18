The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘To Your Last Death’
Genre: Animation and horror
Cast: William Shatner, Morena Baccarin, Bill Moseley, Ray Wise and Dani Lennon
Director: Jason Axinn
Not rated
After emerging as the sole survivor in a deadly revenge game set up by her father to punish his children, Miriam receives an offer from a supernatural entity to go back in time and try again.
Now, Miriam must survive both her father’s blood lust and the Gamemaster’s ever-changing rules to save her siblings as she relives the worst night of her life.
‘Big Time Adolescence’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and Griffin Gluck
Director: Jason Orley
Rated: R
A seemingly bright and mostly innocent 16-year-old named Mo (Griffin Gluck) attempts to navigate high school under the guidance of his best friend Zeke (Pete Davidson), an unmotivated-yet-charismatic college dropout.
Although Zeke genuinely cares about Mo, things start to go awry as he teaches Mo nontraditional life lessons in drug dealing, partying, and dating. Meanwhile, Mo’s well-meaning dad (Jon Cryer) tries to step in and take back the reins of his son’s upbringing.
