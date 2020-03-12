CLEARWATER — An Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash will be presented Thursday, March 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Legendary artist Graham Nash is a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — with Crosby, Stills, and Nash and with the Hollies. He was inducted twice into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, as a solo artist and with CSN.
His body of work, beginning with his contributions to the Hollies from 1964 to 1968 continues all the way to “This Path Tonight,” his most recent solo album.
The original classic union of Crosby, Stills & Nash, along with Neil Young, lasted but 20 months, yet their songs are embedded in our DNA.
Nash’s solo career debuted in 1971 with “Songs for Beginners.”
Songs from that album stayed in Nash’s concert sets for years, including “I Used to Be A King” and “Simple Man.”
In 2013, Nash released his long-awaited autobiography “Wild Tales,” which delivers a look back at his career and the music that defined a generation.