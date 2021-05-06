CLEARWATER — World-renowned guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen will perform Saturday, July 24, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $32.75. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com. Tickets are limited as this concert will be presented at 50% capacity.
While Malmsteen first came to everybody’s notice in Los Angeles with Steeler’s self-titled album in 1983, followed by Alcatrazz’s “No Parole from Rock ‘N’ Roll” the same year and “Live Sentence” in 1984, it’s been what he’s done since in a distinguished and far-ranging career as a solo performer and band leader that has momentously shown Malmsteen’s craft as one of the elite guitarists on the planet.
“Rising Force,” Malmsteen’s first solo album, is now considered the bible for neoclassical rock. Released in 1984, it made it to No. 60 on the Billboard charts — an impressive feat for a mostly instrumental guitar album with no commercial airplay. The album also gained Malmsteen a Grammy nomination for best rock instrumental performance. He was voted Best New Talent in several readers’ polls, Best Rock Guitarist the year after and “Rising Force” became Album of the Year. “Rising Force” blazed a trail on the concert circuit that established Malmsteen as one of rock guitar’s brightest new stars and added a new genre to the music lexicon: neoclassical rock.
In 1997, Malmsteen proved that he was much more than a rock phenomenon. After months of intensive work, he produced his first completely classical work, “Concerto Suite for Electric Guitar and Orchestra in E Flat Minor Op.1.”
More recently, Malmsteen released “Blue Lightning” on Mascot Records. The 2019 album highlights not only his enduring dexterity and diversity, but also pays homage to those from the blues world who have fueled his artistic spirit for so long.
“I have always played around with old songs, both live and also in the studio,” Malmsteen said in a press release from Mascot Label Group. “I did a similar album called ‘Inspiration’ a while ago, and it was Mascot who came to me and suggested I do a blues record.”
Malmsteen explained that because he grew up in a classically trained family, people know him for playing in what is called a neoclassical style.
“But when I got a guitar for my 5th birthday, what I would try to emulate were John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers,” he said. “I would jam along to what they did on record with Eric Clapton. That’s something people don’t realize about me: I do have a strong interest in the blues. So, when Mascot came to me with the suggestion of doing an album of songs in this style, it didn’t faze me at all. In fact, it seemed so natural.”
Malmsteen’s career has spanned over 40 years with over 20 albums to his name. Drawing influence from classical composers such as Bach, Paganini and Vivaldi, he shows no sign of slowing down.
This concert will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.