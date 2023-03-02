CLEARWATER — Alan Doyle will perform Thursday, March 9, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Doyle — of the band Great Big Sea — creates a hybrid of folk, Celtic and Americana influences inspired by the musical traditions of his native Newfoundland. He is on the road in 2023, partially in support of his first live album, “Here, Tonight.” It’s been three years since his last scheduled shows were canceled due to the pandemic.
“Here, Tonight” is a collection of songs recorded at shows over the past few years with his longtime tour support The Beautiful Beautiful Band — including Cory Tetford, Kendel Carson, Kris MacFarlane, Shehab Illyas and Todd Lumley.
“Here, Tonight” features songs from Doyle’s solo albums “Boy on Bridge” (2012), “So Let’s Go” (2014), “A Week at the Warehouse” (2017), and his 2020 chart-topping release “Rough Side Out.” It also includes classic Great Big Sea favorites, such as “Ordinary Day” and “When I’m Up.”
During the past two years, Doyle has kept busy, releasing two EPs: “Rough Side Out” (2020), inspired by the musical traditions of his native Newfoundland mixed with outside modern influences of country, Americana and folk, and “Back to the Harbour” (2021), a collection of songs to celebrate his love of folk music. The EP features three original songs plus unique spins on three classics, including “Back Home on the Island” by Wonderful Grand Band; “Let It Be Me,” popularized by legendary duo The Everly Brothers; and the first single, the shanty “Leave Her Johnny.”
A Canadian national treasure and unofficial musical ambassador for Newfoundland, Doyle is a 12-time Juno Award nominee for his solo material and work with his iconic band Great Big Sea. After departing Great Big Sea, Doyle has released five solo albums and EPs.