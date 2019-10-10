CLEARWATER — Hat Trick Theatre will present its production of “Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None,” running Oct. 10-20, in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets are $24. For performance times, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Hat Trick Theatre will stage this dark thriller in three acts. Based on one of Christie’s darkest tales and a masterpiece of dramatic construction, the play’s growing sense of dread and unfaltering tension will keep audience members guessing to the very end. The story revolves around 10 strangers who are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate — for each has been marked for murder.
As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins and one by one they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme.
Christie’s novel, published under a different title, originally appeared in 1939 via the Collins Crime Club, an imprint of British book publishers William Collins, Sons. The story has been adapted many times — more than any other single work by Christie. Among the earliest was the 1945 film “And Then There Were None,” directed by René Clair and starring Barry Fitzgerald, Walter Huston and Louis Hayward. Later cinematic adaptations include “Ten Little Indians,” directed by George Pollock, in 1965; “Ten Little Indians,” directed by Peter Collinson, in 1974; and “Ten Little Indians,” directed by Alan Birkinshaw, in 1989, with variations to its characters and locale.