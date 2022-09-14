SEMINOLE — If it’s September in Seminole, the sound of music will likely be drifting through residential neighborhoods on Friday evenings as the city presents its annual series of outdoor concerts.
This year, the city is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Music in the Park. The series will get underway Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m., with a performance by J.J. and the Time Bandits. Led by J.J. Davis, the band plays high-energy rock and roll.
“J.J. and the Time Bandits wowed the crowd at our second annual Food Truck Rally this past June,” a post on the Seminole Recreation Division website states. “We're excited to bring this band to our big stage.”
The city’s annual Music in the Park series is presented at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road. Select Tampa Bay area musicians will entertain concertgoers on five consecutive Fridays, with the series concluding on Oct. 14.
The music will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly. Admission is free. Food, beverages, snacks and treats will also be available for purchase. Attendees may bring chairs and blankets. Alcohol and glass containers are not permitted in the park. For more information, visit www.myseminole.com or call 727-391-8345.
Davis, on the band’s official Facebook page, expressed his excitement about opening this year’s concert series.
“We all grew up in Seminole and are absolutely stoked to be making our grand debut at the Music in the Park series,” he said in a post. “Even better, we're kicking off the 25th anniversary season! It's a huge show and another great opportunity for us to blow your minds.”
In an interview with Tampa Bay Newspapers, Davis explained how J.J. and the Time Bandits came to be.
“Jeff Regal (drums) and Justin Posson (lead guitar) have been friends for years and starting over 10 years ago have been playing in different bands with different people,” Davis said. “Around 2018, they hooked up with Tim Wagner (bass) and formed a 3-piece band called Thirdstone.”
Davis said that Thirdstone was gaining a loyal following and booking a lot of shows right up until COVID hit.
“I was also in a band called Gulfstream that was just starting to see some success, but ended up leaving, also due to COVID and all the shutdowns and lack of musical work related to that,” Davis continued. “Toward the end of 2020 I really started to miss music and found a cool niche doing solo shows at local breweries.”
In 2021, a mutual friend brought the two camps together.
“So, I reached out and we set up a jam session and it was instant chemistry,” Davis said. “We all got along perfectly and have almost identical tastes in music and shared ideas about what works and what doesn't.”
Davis encouraged fans of the band to bring a chair but added, “We guarantee you won't be able to sit for long.”
Seminole Recreation Department Director Becky Gunter said Music in the Park is a staple event for the city.
"It's been around for so long — it's one of Seminole's signature events," she said.
This year, the event will span over five weeks.
"This year will be a five-week concert, in honor of the 25th anniversary, and we'll be kicking it off this week, Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m."
Music in the Park is a signature event for the city of Seminole, and Gunter thinks offering different music styles has been vital to its success.
"We try to bring in a variety of genres," she said. "If one week someone doesn't like country music, they can still come to a different concert later in the month."
Food trucks will be at each of the five concerts, and will include Pam's Pizza Cones, Maggie on the Move and Sea Dogs Cantina. Rita's Italian Ice will also be at all of the events, and snacks and beverages will be available for purchase from the Seminole Recreation Department.
Following is a look at this year’s lineup of musical acts:
• Friday, Sept. 16 — JJ and the Time Bandits.
• Friday, Sept. 23 — North 2 South.
• Friday, Sept. 30 — Cross Junction Band.
• Friday, Oct. 7 — Toppermost Beatles Tribute.
• Friday, Oct. 14 — The Petty Experience .
A local power trio, North 2 South features husband-and-wife team Cynthia Lucas, lead vocals and keyboards; and Frank Larosa, lead vocals and guitar; along with Adam Pace, drums. Hailing from the Indian Rocks Beach/Largo area, the group is known for playing both originals and music from many genres and decades. It has performed at the IRB Beach Fest, Taste of IRB and at Ruth Eckerd Hall as pre-concert entertainment. Its repertoire covers everything from current radio hits from the likes of Bruno Mars, Jessie J and DNCE, to super hits of the 1970s and ’80s from such artists as Prince, Mariah Carey, Journey, Tom Petty, Heart, Fleetwood Mac and more.
Cross Junction is a cover band playing classic rock, southern rock, and good old rock 'n' roll.
“We're passionate about perfecting the songs we grew up on, playing them for your enjoyment, and having an awesome time along the way,” the band said in a post on its Facebook page.
Formed in 2007, Toppermost has performed more than 800 shows nationally and brings happiness and the greatest songs to audiences of all ages. Based out of North Florida, Toppermost performs at festivals, theaters and concert venues. The band attracts large audiences with its authentic recreation of the phenomenon that was The Beatles.
The Petty Experience is the premier tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The band puts on a world-class show featuring tracks by the Heartbreakers, Tom’s solo works, The Traveling Wiburys and some of Tom’s favorite artists.
Based in St. Petersburg, the bands members have played around the world from the U.S. and Canada to the UK and Australia. Together they’re a formidable force. Shows are high energy, audience participatory and all-round fun.