• “The Last Night of Ballyhoo,” through May 14, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” May 4-21, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• The Cream of Clapton Band, Thursday, May 4, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Matt Hires, Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $25. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
• “Casserole,” May 6 through June 11, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA; Friday, May 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Matt Brown, Saturday, May 13, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $35. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
• Joe Gatto, Saturday, May 13, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Melissa Etheridge, Sunday, May 14, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Psychedelic Furs, Thursday, May 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $52. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Brian Dunne, Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $25. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
• Kennedy and Jimmy Failla, Saturday, May 20, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Classic Albums Live: Tom Petty — Damn the Torpedoes; Sunday, May 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Black Honkeys, Sunday, May 28, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $22. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Sierra Ferrell, Tuesday, May 30, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Brit Floyd, Tuesday, May 30, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Happy Together, Wednesday, May 31, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam featuring Mindi Abair, Vanessa Williams, and Boney James; Friday, June 2, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Latrice Royal, Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $33.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam featuring Jonathan Butler, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller, and Brian Culbertson; Saturday, June 3, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Out of Order,” June 9-25, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• Brian Sutherland, Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $25. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
• House of Cheer, Sunday, June 11, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Tori Amos, Sunday, June 18, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• RuPaul’s Drag Race, Friday, June 23, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Same Time, Next Year,” June 24 through July 30, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw, Friday, June 30, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $9. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Dave Koz and Friends, Saturday, July 1, 7:30 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $9. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Peter Frampton, Sunday, July 2, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $9. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Sad Summer Festival featuring Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS, L.S. Dunes, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, and Cliffdiver; Friday, July 7, 2 p.m., at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Classic Albums Live: Supertramp – Breakfast in America; Friday, July 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Greg Gutfeld, Saturday, July 15, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• David Brighton’s Space Oddity, Saturday, July 15, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Michael Franti & Spearhead, Friday, July 21, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $36. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Goo Goo Dolls, Monday, July 24, 6 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Jackson Browne, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin: Physical Graffiti; Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Friday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Eric Johnson, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Classic Albums Live: AC/DC – Back in Black; Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Billy Currington, Saturday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Kenny Loggins, Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $59. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Killer Queen: Tribute to Queen; Tuesday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $9. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Floyd Nation, Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• St. Pete BikeFest, Nov. 16-19, at OCC Road House & Museum, 10575 49th St. N., Clearwater. Visit www.saintpetebikefest.com.
Largo
• “Oliver!” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, May 5-14, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $31.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Chris Duarte, Saturday, May 20, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $14.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Las Migas, Sunday, May 21, 7 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Shevonne & The Force, Friday, June 23, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $9.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Ellie Lee Band, Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $9.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• A Brother’s Revival, Saturday, July 8, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “Barnum,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, Aug. 4-13, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $31.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Cowboy Mouth, Thursday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Moonflower, Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $14.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Peace Frog, Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
New Port Richey
• Liverpool Live, Saturday, May 6, 8 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $30. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “Matilda,” May 12-13, 8 p.m.; and May 14, 2 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “Grease,” part of the Classic Movie Series, Friday, May 19, 8 p.m.; and Saturday, May 20, 2 and 7 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $15. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• Jazz Jam Session, Sunday, May 21, 7 to 10 p.m., at the Music Gallery, 5734 Missouri Ave., New Port Richey. Admission is free. Call 727-841-4704 or visit www.mullinsmusic.org/musicgallery.
• Helen Keaney, Friday, May 26, 8 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• The Gloria Estefan Experience, Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Pride @ the Village, Saturday, May 20, 2 to 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Arts Village, 5663 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park. Visit www.facebook.com/Pav727.
• Aretha Franklin tribute, Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• The Florida Bee Gees, Saturday, July 15, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Sounds of Soul, Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Bachelors of Broadway, Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• CCR and John Fogerty tribute, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
St. Pete Beach
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
St. Petersburg
• “Ragtime,” through May 14, presented by American Stage Theatre at Demens Landing Park, Bayshore Drive and Second Avenue South, St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Zach Williams, Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $19.75. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Kashmir, Friday, May 5, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $31. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Mike Love, Friday, May 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• $not, Saturday, May 6, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Alestorm, Gloryhammer, and Lutharo; Sunday, May 7, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles; Sunday, May 7, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $38. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• 100 Gecs, Tuesday, May 9, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Gaslight Anthem, Wednesday, May 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Palladium Chamber Players, Wednesday, May 10, 7:30 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $15. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Brian Regan, Friday, May 12, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $48. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• St. Pete Taco and Tequila Festival, Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14, at Vinoy Park, 701 Bay Shore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Hours are Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m. General admission is $12 in advance and $15 at the gate. Visit www.stpetetacos.com.
• One Night of Queen, Sunday, May 14, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $48.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Helloween with Hammerfall, Tuesday, May 16, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Voivod, Wednesday, May 17, 8 p.m., at the Floridian Social, 687 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.thefloridiansocial.com.
• Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Thursday, May 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 in advance and $52 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Puscifer, Friday, May 19, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $53. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Avatar, Friday, May 19, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Jazz Is Dead, Saturday, May 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Kountry Wayne, Sunday, May 21, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $42.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• The Backseat Lovers, Tuesday, May 23, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Ryan Adams and the Cardinals, Tuesday, May 23, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $53. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Hippie Sabotage, Wednesday, May 24, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Doobie Brothers, Friday, May 26, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $103. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• “Disgraced,” May 31 through June 25, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• “Oz,” June 2 through July 9, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• Rossini’s L’italiana in Algeri, presented by St. Petersburg Opera; Tuesday, June 2-6, in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $19. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Waterparks, Saturday, June 3, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $26.50 in advance and $28 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Ugly Kid Joe and Fozzy, Sunday, June 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• In Loving Memory, Tuesday, June 6, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Matt Maeson, Wednesday, June 7, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $37 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Anees, Friday, June 9, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Expendables and Passafire with Seranation; Sunday, June 11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Declan McKenna, Wednesday, June 14, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Men I Trust, Thursday, June 15, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Lettuce and Steel Pulse, Friday, June 16, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $44.50 in advance and $49.50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Yungblud, Tuesday, June 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance and $50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Lady A, Thursday, June 29, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $54. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Chest Fever, Friday, July 14, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 8 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “La Gringa,” July 19 through Aug. 13, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Between the Buried and Me, Friday, July 28, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Clutch, Thursday, Aug. 24, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Bad Omens, Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Matt & Kim, Friday, Sept. 15, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Death Grips, Saturday, Sept. 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 8 p.m. Tickets are sold out. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Ashnikko, Thursday, Oct. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Benise, Friday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $36. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Dailey & Vincent, Thursday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Florida CraftArt Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, in the Central Arts District in downtown St. Petersburg. Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.floridacraftart.org.
Tampa
• “Ain’t Too Proud,” May 2-7, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Joe List, May 4-6, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Marlon Wayans, Thursday, May 4, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Leah Marlene, Thursday, May 4, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Agent Orange and Suzi Moon, Thursday, May 4, 6:30 p.m., at The Brass Mug, 1450 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Tampa Riverfest, Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, spanning the entire length of the Riverwalk in Tampa. For details, visit thetampariverwalk.com/events-news/events/riverfest.html.
• “Devil’s Staircase,” May 5-13, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• Matt Hires, Friday, May 5, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Morgan Wallen, Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $386. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Next Generation Ballet’s “Don Quixote,” May 6-7, in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $22.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Devin Siebold, Sunday, May 7, 7 p.m., at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Surf Curse, Tuesday, May 9, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Pixy, Wednesday, May 10, 7 p.m., at The Brass Mug, 1450 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Jobsite Theater’s “Alice,” May 10-June 4, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $24.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Soulja Boy, Wednesday, May 10, 6 p.m., at The Ritz, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $26. Visit theritzybor.com.
• Anders Osborne, Thursday, May 11, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $60. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo, Thursday, May 11, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $49. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• John Caparulo, May 11-13, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Ghastly, Friday, May 12, 6 p.m., at The Ritz, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit theritzybor.com.
• Nanutria, Sunday, May 14, 7 p.m., at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Nu-Blu, Sunday, May 14, 6 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• Transviolet, Monday, May 15, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $18. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• “Jagged Little Pill,” May 16-21, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Bouncing Souls, Wednesday, May 17, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Ian Lara, Thursday, May 18, 8:30 p.m., at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Dark Funeral, Friday, May 19, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Dave Smith, May 19-20, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Hank Williams Jr., Friday, May 19, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Ed Sheeran, Saturday, May 20, 6 p.m., at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour with Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley & Earthquake; Sunday, May 21, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $69.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Crowns,” May 24-June 18, in the Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Quinn Dahle, May 25-28, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Gimme Gimme Disco, Friday, May 26, 8 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $15. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Sunset Music Festival, Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, 4 p.m. to midnight, in the North Lot of Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Single-day general admission tickets start at $99.95. Visit smftampa.com.
• Shelly Belly, Sunday, May 28, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• The 12th annual International Ford Cuban Sandwich Festival, Sunday, May 28, noon to 6 p.m., at Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Visit www.iLOVECubanSandwiches.com.
• Summer Salt, Thursday, June 1, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $26. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• George Lopez, Thursday, June 1, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $91. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Currents, Friday, June 2, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $18. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• “The Sound of Music,” June 2-24, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• Ryan Long, June 2-3, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Opera Tampa OUTloud, Friday, June 2, in the TECO Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $26.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Attack Attack!, Saturday, June 3, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Trey Kennedy, Sunday, June 4, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Dustin Sims, Sunday, June 4, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Ruel, Tuesday, June 6, 7 p.m., at The Ritz, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Visit theritzybor.com.
• IAMX, Tuesday, June 6, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Jim Breuer, June 6-7, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• “Annie,” June 6-11, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Tony Woods, June 8-11, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Spotlights, Saturday, June 10, 8 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $15. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Paul Virzi, June 15-17, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Duran Duran, Saturday, June 17, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $51. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Tuesday, June 20, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $100. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Melanie Martinez, Tuesday, June 20, 7:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Bryan Adams, Wednesday, June 21, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $55.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Ricardo Arjona, Thursday, June 22, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $59.74. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Garbage, Thursday, June 22, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Tommy Davidson, June 23-25, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• The Misfits with Megadeth and Fear, Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $49.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Black Midi, Saturday, June 24, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• 85 South, Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $42. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Nick Hoff, June 29-July 2, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Raja, Friday, July7, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Jamie Lissow, July 7-8, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Matchbox Twenty, Saturday, July 8, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $22. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Luke Combs, Saturday, July 8, 5:45 p.m., at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $133. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Foreigner, Sunday, July 9, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Blink-182, Monday, July 10, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Lizzie: The Musical,” presented by Jobsite Theater; July 12-Aug. 6, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $24.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Louis Tomlinson, Friday, July 14, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Dierks Bentley, Friday, July 14, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $37. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• The 2023 One Act Festival, July 14-23, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• Mudvayne, Friday, July 21, 5:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Young the Giant, Friday, July 21, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $36.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Anthony Rodia, July 21-23, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, Saturday, July 22, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $49.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Yellowcard, Sunday, July 23, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Fall Out Boy, Tuesday, July 25, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $50.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Dan Soder, Wednesday, July 26, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Pauly Shore, July 27-29, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Nickelback, Saturday, July 29, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Steve Byrne, Aug. 3-6, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Bret Michaels, Friday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $18. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• “Twelfth Night,” Aug. 4-13, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• George Strait, Saturday, Aug. 5, 5:45 p.m., at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $330. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Disturbed, Saturday, Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $43.51. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Counting Crows, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• “Cruel Intentions,” Aug. 9-Sept. 3, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Pentatonix, Thursday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Matt McCusker, Aug. 10-12, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• The All-American Rejects, Friday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too Short and more; Saturday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Beyonce, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Tickets start at $80. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” Aug. 16-27, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $24.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• The Offspring with Simple Plan and Sum 41, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Kurt Metzger, Aug. 17-19, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• “Whose Life Is It Anyway?” Aug. 18-26, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• The Smashing Pumpkins, Sunday, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, Saturday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Ghost, Thursday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $59.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome, Saturday, Sept. 2, 5 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Madonna, Thursday, Sept. 7, 8:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Sam Hunt, Thursday, Sept. 7, at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $34.75. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Joe Dombrowski, Sept. 7-9, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Odesza, Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $49.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• The Mission (UK), Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Igorrr, Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $22. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• 3 Doors Down, Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Mike E. Winfield, Sept. 15-16, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Eric Church, Saturday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $84. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Tim Meadows, Oct. 5-7, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Hyde Park Village Art Fair, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1622 Snow Ave., Tampa. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Ne Obliviscaris, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Jelly Roll, Saturday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $49.75. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Andrew Dice Clay, Oct. 24-25, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Sam Tallent, Oct. 26-28, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Hot Club of Cowtown, Friday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Dr. Dirty John Valby, Thursday, Dec. 14, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Ocie Elliott, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Tarpon Springs
• Heritage: A Celebration of Scotland in Song; Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $24 for members and $27 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Leon Majcen and Greg Bauman, Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Flossie Boyd Johnson and Favor, Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Sail On, a tribute to the Beach Boys; Saturday, June 3, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Crimes of the Heart,” June 9-18, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Mercy McCoy and Joshua Reilly, Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Talley’s Folly,” July 7-9, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Liam Bauman and Taylor Raynor, Saturday, July 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• “Now and Then,” July 21-31, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art and Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
Wesley Chapel
• Lynne Koplitz, May 4-6, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Lou Angelwolf, Sunday, May 7, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Mary Lynn Rajskub, May 11-13, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Mike Baldwin, Sunday, May 14, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Ian Lara, May 19-20, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Wyatt Cote, Sunday, May 21, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.