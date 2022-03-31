DFAC art classes
DUNEDIN — A new session of art classes will get underway Monday, April 11, at the Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
Though the center runs classes year-round, they are divided into six-week sessions and special workshop weeks. The upcoming spring session will run April 11 through May 22. With more than 100 options per session, there's bound to be something for everyone, including DFAC's new food arts offerings. While DFAC offers top-notch instruction in traditional arts, such as drawing, painting, and pottery, prospective students also will find offerings in digital imaging, fashion design, jewelry, metalworking, stone carving, and wood turning, to name a few.
There are no grades in the classes and no failure, just the reward of freeing your creativity
Scholarships are available. The Dunedin Fine Art Center’s Gladys Douglas School of the Arts is currently registering for the spring session classes for children, teens and adults, with discounted tuition rates for DFAC members. Daytime and evening classes are available as well as one day to week-long workshops in a variety of media.
For class information, including a complete catalog and registration, visit www.dfac.org. For more information, call 727-298-3322.
Dunedin Fine Art Center kicks off its spring session of classes April 11. Since the center reopened in June 2020, decreased class sizes have been offered to maintain social distancing policies.
Beach Art Center exhibit
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — “Poetry in Motion,” a new exhibit, will be available for viewing from April 4 through May 11 at the Beach Art Center, 1515 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach.
The artwork entered in the show is joined with poetry contributed by local and national poets. This show will be judged, and awards will be presented.
For information, call 727-596-4331 or visit our website at www.beachartcenter.org.
SPC’s ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern’
CLEARWATER — SPC’s Theater will present Tom Stoppard’s absurdist existential comedy “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead,” running March 30 through April 3.
A cast of nine actors will bring to life this hilarious twist on Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Performances will be 7 p.m. March 30 through April 3. Matinees will be offered April 2-3 at 2 p.m.
The production will be presented in the Arts Auditorium at the SPC Clearwater Campus, 2465 Drew St., Clearwater. For information, visit blog.spcollege.edu/arts-humanities-design-educational-information/spc-theater-department-presents-tom-stoppards-rosencrantz-and-guildenstern-are-dead/.
Central Park center adds shows
LARGO — Central Park Performing Arts Center recently added two new shows to its performance schedule.
Thunderstruck, an AC/DC tribute show, will be presented Friday, April 22, 8 p.m., at the center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. For tickets and information, visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Thunderstruck gives fans more than the sound of AC/DC. They capture the high-voltage energy of the live experience. For fans, it's about a sense of familiarity, and it's about a feeling that snatches up listeners and takes over. It's about a contagious kind of power and electricity that few AC/DC tribute bands can provide.
From Tyler Melen's non-stop on-stage performance, replicating the Angus Young of the ’70s and ’80's, to Bobby Lee Stamper's versatile vocals mimicking Bon Scott and Brian Johnson, the show serves up the true spirit of AC/DC. Bandmembers also include Kevin Feller on rhythm guitar, Corey Baetz on drums, and Chris Jones on bass.
Also making a stop at the center will be Tone Loc and Tag Team. That show will take place Wednesday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. at the center.
Tone Loc (born Anthony Smith) soared from obscurity into pop stardom in 1989 when his hoarse voice and unmistakable delivery made the song “Wild Thing” a massive hit. The song was co-written by Marvin Young, better known as Young MC, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was followed by “Funky Cold Medina,” which rose to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Tag Team released their first single “Whoomp! (There It Is),” which spent 34-weeks in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, more than any other single in the rock era. It spent 16 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard sales charts. The track also peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B singles chart, thus garnering a Billboard music award nomination for song of the year.
Arts Advocate of the Year
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance has named Melissa Seixas, state president of Duke Energy, as recipient of its inaugural Arts Advocate of the Year Award.
The award will be presented to Seixas April 24 at SPAA’s garden party, Hats Off to Performing Arts at the Rutland-Farley Mansion. Seixas was the originator of the idea of creating a Comprehensive Arts Strategy for the city of St. Petersburg and took that idea to Jason Mathis, CEO of the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership, who involved the Arts Alliance.
The strategy involved meetings, surveys and one-on-one discussions with thousands of art leaders, artists and lovers of art within the city of St. Petersburg. Its aim is to support artists, galleries, museums and performing arts venues.
“Melissa Seixas is at the core of what we hope to achieve through her vision that led to the Comprehensive Arts Strategy,” said Arts Alliance CEO Terry Marks. “With her insight and our community partners, we will aspire to strengthen and grow the arts as an economic innovator for our city, our artists and our community.”
Seixas holds a bachelor’s degree in American history from Eckerd College and a master’s degree in American history from the University of South Florida. She has served on numerous boards for nonprofit and business organizations including the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the Pinellas County Urban League, the St. Petersburg and Clearwater Chambers of Commerce, Pasco Economic Development Council and as immediate past chair of the board of directors for the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership.
“As a community, it’s important for us to embrace the arts because it allows us to express ourselves, illustrate the world around us, gain understanding and build connections,” Seixas said. “Supporting the arts in the communities where we live and work is fundamental to who we are at Duke Energy, and I am honored to receive this award.”
For information on sponsorship opportunities and tickets, visit stpeteartsalliance.org/gardenparty.
Florida Orchestra teaching artist
ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Orchestra has named violinist Jina Lee as a new teaching artist in its innovative partnership with Pinellas County Schools that puts TFO directly into classrooms to support strings teachers and students.
As part of the Teaching Artist partnership, the orchestra also has resumed its intensive Partner Schools initiative that was paused because of COVID. This year’s partner schools are Clearwater High School and Osceola Middle School.
Lee joins established teaching artist and violist Kaitlin Springer in the fourth full school year of the Teaching Artist program, in which professional musicians split their time between classroom coaching and performing onstage with the Florida Orchestra.
Lee grew up in Ithaca, New York, and received bachelor’s degrees in violin performance and recording arts and sciences as well as a minor in Spanish at the Peabody Conservatory and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. During her six years with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, she was active in community outreach events, as a teaching aid for BSO’s OrchKids program, and as a mentor through the BSO Orchlab program, coaching high school string orchestras.
“We are thrilled to have Jina Lee onboard. Our teaching artists are deeply passionate about supporting, growing and cultivating strong, sustainable orchestral programs throughout Pinellas County public schools,” said Michelle Kim-Painter, TFO director of education and community engagement. “Since our partnership began, the level of the county’s string programs has increased and teachers report they are more confident in their work. The program has continued to help identify future musicians. We are improving the cultural life in Pinellas County through this program.”
The cost of the Teaching Artist partnership is split between Pinellas County Schools through referendum funding and TFO, whose community of generous donors help make its education and community programs possible.
The two teaching artists visit dozens of middle and high schools throughout Pinellas County, but they provide concentrated support to the two partner schools, which are selected through a rigorous application process in coordination with the school system. This year, the teaching artists are working closely with Angel De Armas, director of band and instrumental activities at Clearwater High School, and Anthony Atkinson, band and orchestra director at Osceola Middle school, to help them meet and exceed their goals for the year.
Creative Clay art therapy
ST. PETERSBURG — As part of its Creative Care multidisciplinary arts in wellness program, Creative Clay will offer art therapy workshops for female military personnel and veterans.
The free workshops will be presented Fridays, from April 22 through June 10. Preregistration is required. Email Marcy Miller at marcy@creativeclay.org.
The workshops will focus on exploring creative expression in a safe environment, increasing self-awareness, enhancing well-being, and connecting with oneself and others. No prior art experience is necessary.
The Creative Care Art Therapy Workshops for Women program is supported in part through funding from the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay.
"Research suggests that female veterans may find it more beneficial to explore troubling experiences and emotions through creative sensory expression rather than utilizing talk therapy alone,” said Marcy Miller, Creative Clay program director. “The Creative Care Workshop for Women will use an evidence-based art therapy model to promote enhanced feelings of safety and well-being, as well as increased self-awareness and emotional self-regulation."
Creative Clay's mission is to help people with disabilities achieve full and inclusive lives by providing expressive, educational and vocational experiences in the arts. Learn more about Creative Clay, its vision of equality through art, and its programs, online at www.creativeclay.org.
