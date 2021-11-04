ST. PETERSBURG — The sixth annual 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull will be presented Sunday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $58.50. Tickets are available at www.995QYK.com. For venue information, visit TheMahaffey.com.
This year’s Guitar Pull will feature Parker McCollum, Matt Stell, Maddie and Tae, Jordan Davis and Chris Young.
The 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull is unlike traditional one-artist performances. This show will feature all of the artists on the stage at one time in an acoustic setting, featuring storytelling, song performances, and unique interactions between the artists.
"We are so excited to bring back 99.5 QYK’s Guitar Pull for the sixth year to the Tampa Bay area,” said Travis Daily, WQYK program director. “We are anxious to return to the Mahaffey Theater with our QYK family and to see some of our favorite artists on stage together performing live and in-person in a storyteller setting.”
Parker McCollum is in his early 20s, but he’s already earning comparisons to artists like Ryan Bingham and John Mayer. The young singer-songwriter worked tirelessly to establish his own name and this is evident with the release of his striking full-length debut, “The Limestone Kid.” Already a rising star in the Texas music scene, with this record, McCollum made a bold entrance onto the national stage.
“Gold Chain Cowboy,” his most recent album, expands on his outcast drifter ethos with a collection of songs that are riddled with disappointments, lost nights, real life snarls and the hunger that drives people on. Reckless, willing to reckon with the wreckage and shattered pieces of what was, McCollum’s major label debut isn’t a dead-end road, but more a cul-de-sac where many people find themselves trapped.
Platinum certified singer Matt Stell has proven via the songs he sings and the shows he puts on that he is too distinctive to fit into one of the music industry’s predetermined boxes. In fact, to describe Stell in a few words would be a complete disservice to the man he is and the artist he looks to become with the Oct. 16 release of his new EP “Better than That.”
“If you cut a groove too deep, it’s hard to get out of it,” Stell says on his official website. “I’ve never wanted to be some one-dimensional artist, and with this new EP, I think I’m determined to show that there is much more to me than just a guy who can sing a love song.”
According to a press release from Green Room PR, Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their platinum-selling “Girl in a Country Song,” and the full-length album that followed made good on the single’s glinting promise. Released in 2015, “Start Here” cast a side-eyed glance at the high school cafeteria crowd — then just teens, it was a world they still knew well — and burned with the desire to break out, move out, and set the world on fire.
On “The Way It Feels,” the country music duo’s sophomore album, they enter a new realm with a striking record chock-full of stories of love, loss and redemption that sees a relationship through all phases from flirty beginnings into all-consuming love and tumbling into woeful heartache. The album was released in 2020 on the Mercury Nashville imprint.
According to Red Light Management, Jordan Davis was surrounded by music from a young age as both of his parents played instruments and he sang in his church choir. The middle of three children, he learned to play guitar around the age of 12 in between baseball and football games. A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Davis had offers to play sports at the collegiate level, he ultimately decided to attend LSU where he studied resource conservation. After graduating, Davis briefly pursued the path of his degree working as an environmental consultant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; however, his passion for music and songwriting eventually compelled him to move to Nashville in the summer of 2012. In 2015 he signed with ole for publishing followed by a record deal with Universal Music Group a year later. Davis’ music, which blends traditional country with a variety of genres, effortlessly reflects Jordan’s influences and experiences of his upbringing.