CLEARWATER — Buddy Guy and John Hiatt will perform Friday, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Guy has forged an unparalleled career path of his own, beginning at the crossroads of golden-era Chicago blues. In a career that spans more than 50 years with more than 50 albums released, the eight-time Grammy Award-winner was inducted into the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2005, adding to list of more than 30 awards and accolades.
The title of Guy's latest album released in 2018 says it all: “The Blues Is Alive and Well.” The legendary blues artist's 18th solo LP and follow-up to 2015's “Born to Play Guitar” showcases his raw and unadulterated sound. The album’s 15 tracks are a pleasure for aficionados and genre newcomers alike.
“I got children and grandchildren who didn't know who I was, but nowadays we can play outdoor concerts and see kids that are 8, 9, 12 years old coming to me and saying, 'I didn't know who you was, but I read what Eric Clapton said about you,'" Guy said when discussing his mindset around the new record. "I'm always trying to make an album that someone accidentally plays where some kid hears it, picks up a guitar, and helps keep the blues alive."
A master lyricist and satirical storyteller, Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption, relationships and surrendering on his own terms. Hiatt's most highly regarded album is 1987's “Bring the Family.” Other catalog highlights include the pop and rock of 1983's “Riding with the King,” the rough-hewn blues-rock of 2008's “Same Old Man,” and 2021's “Leftover Feelings.”