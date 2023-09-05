LARGO — Creative Pinellas, Florida Botanical Gardens, and Heritage Village will continue Third Saturdays at Pinewood on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Every third Saturday, visitors can explore and experience ever changing exhibitions, self-guided scavenger hunts, curated activities and so much more. This is a free event with free parking.
The following events and programs will be part of the September Third Saturday at Pinewood:
• At Creative Pinellas, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can join in a family bingo scavenger hunt with prizes while checking out the gallery’s latest exhibition, “Keepers of Heritage: Hidden Tales / Custodios de la Herencia: Cuentos Ocultos.” This exhibit features Puerto Rican artists and embraces the exploration of old and new ideas. Later that day, from 4 to 8 p.m., MiGente MiPueblo's fourth annual Movida brings the Tampa Bay Latin International Film Festival to the Auditorium at Creative Pinellas. Admission is free.
• At the Florida Botanical Gardens, open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can learn more about our new Majeed Discovery Garden (MDG) mascots and participate in the second round of the mascot naming competition. The Children's Garden Educator will be on hand in the Palm Pavilion of the Florida Botanical Gardens from 9 a.m. to noon. Think you have what it takes to name the new mascots for the MDG? You can still participate in the first round of voting by submitting your name suggestions online at tinyurl.com/MDGMascotCampaign.
• At Heritage Village, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can join the Krewe of the Scarlett Fortuna for a day of swashbuckling fun at Heritage Village’s Pirate Palooza. Featuring live pirate demonstrations, mermaid story times, sea shanties, games, and more, this exciting event is free and perfect for pirates of all ages. The Scarlett Fortuna is also bringing along their beloved Bookaneer Tent, where children can peruse a free library of books to read and take home. Families are welcome to bring and donate gently used books of their own to help spread the love of reading at this communal traveling library. Heritage Village’s Pirate Palooza runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is family- and pet-friendly.
Pinewood Cultural Park is home to Heritage Village, the Florida Botanical Gardens, the Pinellas County Extension, the Parks and Conservation Resources administrative offices, and Creative Pinellas. Heritage Village is at 11909 125th St., Largo. Florida Botanical Gardens is at 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo. Creative Pinellas is at 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.