Apparently, I had to set aside a few hours over the holiday weekend to review “Volition,” a new sci-fi thriller from Giant Pictures — that is, I had no choice. In case you’re worried, no Hollywood press agents showed up at my door with either bribes or threats. If you buy into the film’s premise, every aspect of my weekend was locked into place by destiny. Fate dictated that of all the films available to me, “Volition” was the one I would watch.
And I’m glad I did watch it. The feature film debut for Tony Dean Smith, “Volition” is an edgy, quirky thrill ride that, despite its limited budget, comes across as an ingenious and sometimes transcendent extrapolation of motifs found in the work of Philip K. Dick.
James Odin (Adrian Glynn McMorran) considers his clairvoyance both a blessing and a curse. He can’t really control his ability to see snippets of future events. Still, he finds ways to monetize his forecasts, betting on boxing matches and getting involved with small-time criminals. But either his powers are limited or his ambition is severely inhibited because the viewer finds him living in a humble apartment above a auto repair shop with a hulking landlord breathing down his neck demanding his overdue rent money.
While it is clear James lacks the will to do more with his curious abilities, his fleeting visions do actually impose limitations on the scope of his achievements. He is only able to perceive small, unrelated pieces of the puzzle, while the big picture usually eludes him. This is made clear early in the movie as incidents play out in ways he could not foresee even with the gift of partial foresight.
On its surface, the story is a routine crime drama: Ray (John Cassini), a local racketeer, offers James a substantial sum of money to move a million-dollar bag full of blood diamonds into the hands of its intended buyer. Ray believes that James will be able to do this safely by using his gift of precognition.
James interprets his initial vision as a successful handoff. Needless to say, he doesn’t perceive all the bumps in the road that will soon put multiple lives in danger. Among those whose fate becomes entangled with his along his journey is Angela (Magda Apanowicz), a woman he seemingly meets by chance — but, in this tale, nothing is left to chance. The romantic connection between the two characters is immediately evident, and even though the love story takes a back seat to the action, the chemistry between McMorran and Apanowicz helps define their characters.
As “Volition” plays out, James struggles to understand what principles shape the flow of time. The line between fate and free-will becomes increasingly hazy as he desperately tries to alter what appear to be preset consequences. As I watched James bounce back and forth from past to present to future, I pictured him as the needle on a turntable, gently plucked up from the vinyl as it’s playing and set back down again in the middle of an earlier track. Moving from one place to another comes easily enough, but the songs remain the same and, over and over again, he finds himself stuck in the same groove.
“I’ve also been fascinated by the existential debate of fate vs. free-will,” Smith said in the production notes for the film. “If we have free-will, do we exercise it? How do we know we aren’t fated to do so?”
“Volition” has won a number of awards, including Best Feature Film at the Philip K. Dick Film Festival. It is the story that makes the film so compelling. Much like the gaps in James’ prophecies that cause him to be blindsided, the story is full of unexpected and perfectly timed twists that repeatedly startle viewers. The film is shot in a style that is gritty, sweaty and grimy, adding to its authenticity and to the mounting urgency felt by James and Angela to escape predestination.
Smith’s debut film expertly combines a moody, visceral crime thriller with thought-provoking, cerebral sci-fi noir that explores the concepts of fate, purpose and free will. Despite its examination of existential issues, “Volition” manages to keep viewers hooked and entertained with a mind-bending rollercoaster ride. I predict many people reading this review will agree — but, maybe that’s because you were predestined to do so.
“Volition” will be released July 10 via Apple TV, Prime Video and other digital platforms.