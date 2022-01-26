CLEARWATER — Jay Leno will take the stage Thursday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The comedian, actor, former talk-show host and Television Hall of Fame inductee returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall for the first time in over 30 years. Named America's Favorite TV Personality in the 2009 Harris Poll, Leno is best known as America’s late-night leader for nearly three decades. Since ending his late-night reign in 2014, Leno has maintained an active schedule as a touring stand-up comedian appearing in, on average, 200 live performances a year in venues across the United States and Canada, as well as charity events and USO tours.
Since 2015, he has hosted the series “Jay Leno’s Garage,” which features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Leno also appears as mechanic Joe Leonard on the hit Tim Allen show, “Last Man Standing.”