Holiday excitement builds as communities and organizations throughout Pinellas County celebrate with a myriad of events designed to delight young and old alike. December calendars are filled with the unique and the traditional, including the following.
Clearwater
Winter Wonderland
The Clearwater Community Volunteers will host the 23rd annual Winter Wonderland, running through Dec. 23, Wednesday through Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m., at 201 N. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
Winter Wonderland is a complete Christmas village with an entertainment stage, photos with Santa, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, a hot chocolate shop and Holiday Express Train.
Entrance to Winter Wonderland is free but visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item and/or an unwrapped toy. The toys and canned goods are donated to local area charities, such as the Homeless Emergency Project sponsored by Everybody’s Tabernacle.
For information, visit clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org/winter-wonderland.
Lighted boat parade
The Clearwater Yacht Club will present the 47th annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Mandalay Channel north of that bridge. The 2022 Grand Marshall will be Laura Moody of Fox13 Tampa Bay.
The parade launches just north of the Mandalay channel bridge following its traditional route heading north then through the Island Estates community, then to the Memorial Causeway bridge, then back towards the beach turning around at the city fuel dock and then down to the judging area in front of the Clearwater Yacht Club.
Boats will be judged as they pass by the Clearwater Yacht Club. Cash, trophies and prizes will be awarded for several categories including a grand prize.
Both individual and commercial entries of all types and sizes in holiday décor are encouraged. Registration is $25 per vessel. For sponsorship opportunities, call Tish Wold at 727-641-8634 or email tishwold@gmail.com. For information and registration, visit ClearwaterYachtClub.org/boat-parade.
Christmas concert
The Dunedin Music Society will present a pair of “Winter Strings” family-friendly Christmas concerts Thursdays, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, at local churches.
The Dec. 15 concert will be performed at 8 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 3240 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The Dec. 22 concert will be presented at 8 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2001 Rainbow Drive, Clearwater.
Admission to each concert is $15; $10 for DMS members.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit https://dunedinmusicsociety.org.
Dunedin
Holiday parade
Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present Old Fashioned Christmas & Holiday Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 4 to 9 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
The parade will get underway at 4 p.m. and will travel along Douglas Avenue from Beltrees Street heading north to Skinner Boulevard.
The event will include Clydesdale horse drawn carriage rides, Christmas caroling, festive bands, live music in Pioneer Park featuring Late Night Brass, old fashioned games, storytelling, mini-train rides complete with a conductor, children’s crafts, roasting marshmallows to create gooey s’mores and snow slides.
The event is free to attend. Donation will be accepted at activity areas. Proceeds will benefit the Dunedin For Youth Scholarship Fund.
For information, call 727-812-4530.
Christmas Golf Cart Parade
Dunedin Goes Carting will present the Christmas Golf Cart Parade Saturday, Dec. 17, with staging beginning at 5 p.m.
The route begins at VFW Post 2550, 360 Douglas Avenue, and ends after the loop at Mease Manor. The registration fee for parade participants is $20. Judging will take place in the staging area from 5 to 7 p.m. Winners will receive a prize pack from Dunedin Goes Carting including prizes from local businesses.
For information and to register, visit dunedingoescarting.com/christmas-parade/.
Celtic Christmas concert
DUNEDIN — A Celtic Christmas concert will be presented Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., at the Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin.
Performing will be North of Argyll. Tickets are $25 a person.
With over 200 performances, North of Argyll's style is a fusion of contemporary and rock. Performances include foot-stomping music, stories and humor. They appear in full Highland dress.
Come and join us for this holiday show! Opening will be the Isle of Skye Highland Dancers with a special performance.
The ticket includes a day membership to the Scottish American Society of Dunedin.
Concert band performance
The Dunedin Concert Band will present a holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 18, 3-4:15 p.m., at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin.
Tickets are $15 in advance; $10 for DMS members, who receive a 33% discount if they register in advance.
To purchase tickets, visit https://dunedinmusicsociety.org.
Gulfport
Lighted Christmas Boat Parade
The 37th annual Boca Ciega Yacht Club Lighted Christmas Boat Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, beginning at 6 p.m.
Boats will begin gathering around 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., the Gulfport police boat will call the boats to line up and will then lead the parade beginning from the Gulfport Municipal Marina and passing by the Clam Bayou Nature Park and Osgood Point, into Boca Ciega Bay. The procession will next head to Williams Pier and the Gulfport Casino before passing by the Gulfport beachfront. The parade will then make its way through the communities of Town Shores, Pelican Bay, Skimmers Point, Bayview Circle, past Kipps Colony, near the Pasadena Yacht & Country Club, then along Dolphin Boulevard to Pasadena Golf Club Estates, across to Isla del Sol, before heading back to the marina.
For more information, visit sailbcyc.org/ChristmasBoatParade.
Indian Rocks Beach
Lighted boat parade
The Indian Rocks Beach Christmas Lighted Boat Parade will be presented Saturday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Harbourside.
To register for the boat parade, visit www.indian-rocks-beach.com or call City Hall at 727-595-2517.
Indian Shores
Christmas Boat Parade
The Redington Beaches/Indian Shores Christmas Boat Parade will take place Sunday, Dec. 18, with the boats following the Intracoastal Waterway from just north of the Tom Stuart Causeway Bridge to Caddy’s Indian Shores restaurant in Indian Shores.
Prizes will be awarded at the free and family-friendly post-parade awards party at Caddy’s. The public is invited to attend.
Participating boats are requested to rendezvous just north of the Tom Stuart Causeway at approximately 5:45 p.m. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
The parade is sponsored, jointly, by the towns of Redington Beach, North Redington Beach, Redington Shores and Indian Shores. Each town provides initial financial support that is supplemented by private cash donations and, usually, prize merchandise donations from local businesses.
The captains’ meeting and party for participating boats will be Wednesday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m., at Caddy’s Indian Shores. Boat captains are urged to attend the meeting to review route details and to pick up their numbered parade entry boards.
For information, call Redington Beach Town Hall at 727-391-3875 or visit www.townofredingtonbeach.com.
Largo
Holiday Lights in the Gardens
Holiday Lights in the Gardens will run through Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road and 12211 Walsingham Road in Largo.
The lights are on from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly. Cost is a suggested donation of $10 a person over age 13. Credit cards and cash are accepted.
The seasonal attraction features 1 million twinkling LED lights in a multitude of colors, along with laser lights and lighted figures throughout the gardens. To add to the sights and sounds, Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation, sponsor of the big event, has arranged for a variety of local volunteers to perform.
Parking is limited and guests are encouraged to come early or visit on the weeknights. For more information, including a map of the event, visit www.flbgfoundation.org/holidaylights.
Central Park holiday lights
The city of Largo will present holiday lights and rides in the park, running through Jan. 1, at Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
This family-friendly annual tradition presented by the city of Largo features a spectacular holiday light display, stunning carousel, and seven-story Ferris wheel that offers a breathtaking bird's-eye view of the 70-acre Largo Central Park and more than two million dazzling LED lights.
Park admission is free. Rides are $6 each. Food and beverage vendors will also be on site. The rides are open most nights from 5 to 11 p.m.
For more information, call 727-587-6720.
Here Comes Santa Claus parade
The Here Comes Santa Claus Neighborhood Parade will be presented Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 14-15, starting around 5:30 p.m., and visiting various Largo neighborhoods.
Santa plans to drive through several Largo neighborhoods. For details, visit www.playlargo.com/special_event_detail_T38_R403.php.
Old Fashioned Christmas Parade
The Old Fashioned Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, noon, in downtown Largo.
A community celebration of Christmas, this parade was established in 2005. The route loops through the neighborhood on old brick streets with plenty of great viewing locations. It is hosted by the Rotary Club of Largo.
Food and beverage vendors will be on-site selling treats and eats.
Madeira Beach
Festival of Lights Boat Parade
The 56th annual Madeira Beach Festival of Lights Boat Parade will be presented Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and starting at American Legion Post 273 and ending at John’s Pass.
The parade will travel through the finger canals throughout the city. For information, contact the marina at 727-399-2631. Public viewing areas include ROC Park and John’s Pass.
Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor Gift Market
Florida Penguin Productions, the Greater Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce, and Palm Harbor Parks & Recreation have partnered together to present the Palm Harbor Gift Market Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at White Chapel and Harbor Hall, 1190 Georgia Ave., Palm Harbor.
The Palm Harbor Gift Market will be an extension of the annual Palm Harbor Christmas Parade, happening on Dec. 10 in downtown Palm Harbor. The market is free to attend and will feature more than 60 vendors with gift items.
For information, call Florida Penguin Productions at 727-674-1464.
Pinellas Park
Holiday Hayride
Pinellas Park Recreation will sponsor the Holiday Hayride Thursday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m., at Forbes Recreation Center, 6401 94th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
This is a free event, but seats are limited. Advance registration is required at the recreation center. There will be games, movies, a Candy Cane Hunt, and more. Riders will be treated to hot chocolate and cookies upon their return. Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
For information, call 727-369-5684.
Christmas Parade
The 49th annual Pinellas Park Christmas Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. on Park Boulevard.
Attendees will be treated to more than 100 units featuring local businesses, dance units, scouting troops, car clubs, high school marching bands, and more. The parade wouldn’t be complete without a special appearance by Santa Claus.
The parade will get underway at 6 p.m. and will proceed eastbound down Park Boulevard between 58th Street and 40th Street. The parade can only be viewed from the south side of Park Boulevard. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Breakfast with Santa
A Breakfast with Santa will be presented Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 to 11 a.m., at the Pinellas Park Public Works Operation Center, 6250 82nd Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
Attendees will join Santa and his Elves for breakfast. The children will have their photo taken with Santa and they will make a holiday picture frame craft to take home.
Space is limited so preregistration is required. To register, visit any Pinellas Park recreation centers. Cost is $5.
For more information, call 727-369-5684.
Safety Harbor
Breakfast with Santa
Breakfast with Santa will be offered Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Veterans Memorial Park, 250 Shore Drive E., Oldsmar.
Cost is $10 with a recreation card or $15 without the card. Space is limited. Preregistration is required.
Attendees will visit with Santa while enjoying some breakfast. There will be several seatings available. Price includes admission, meal, gift, and a photo with the big guy himself. Visit www.myoldsmar.com.
Holiday Golf Cart Parade
The fourth annual Holiday Golf Cart Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m., in downtown Safety Harbor.
The event will begin at the Oldsmar Public Library. The registration fee is $5 per golf cart. Golf cart enthusiasts will participate in a decorated holiday parade through downtown.
Registration ends Dec. 9. For information, call 813-749-1152.
Santa's Workshop Parents' Night Out
Santa's Workshop Parents' Night Out will be offered Friday, Dec. 16, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., at Cypress Forest Rec Center, 650 Pine Ave. N., Oldsmar.
Cost is $15 with a recreation card and $22.50 without the card.
Kiddos will have a jolly good time creating holiday gifts for loved ones, making crafts, and enjoying pizza and a movie while parents catch up on that last minute holiday shopping. Call 813-749-1152 or visit OldsmarRec.com to register by the Wednesday before. Space is limited.
St. Petersburg
Enchant Christmas
Enchant, billed as the world’s largest Christmas light spectacular, will run through Jan. 1, at Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg.
The event features an all-new interactive light-maze adventure, “Santa’s Magic Timepiece,” created from over four million sparkling lights. Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails at the Tipsy Tree Lounge. The Hallmark Channel, the presenting sponsor, will be offering guests a variety of custom experiences at Enchant, including the Hallmark Channel Holiday House for guests to relax and recharge, photo opportunities, and a chance for fans to win a set visit to a Hallmark Channel movie.
Tickets start at $35 for adults, $20 for ages 3-17, and $32 for members of the military.
For an event schedule and other information, visit enchantchristmas.com/st-petersburg-fl-tropicana-field-guest-information/.
Oakdale Christmas Light Display
The Oakdale Christmas Light Display will run daily through Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 2719 Oakdale St. S., St. Petersburg.
Viewing opportunities run from 6 to 10 p.m. The walking tour includes a small pond, waterfalls and fountains; a HO-scale model railroad; animated figures; inflatables; and a house covered with lights and window cabinets.
For information, visit christmasdisplay.org.
Seminole
Winterfest, tree lighting
The City of Seminole Recreation Department will host the Winterfest and Tree Lighting Saturday, Dec. 10, 4 to 9 p.m., at Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N., Seminole.
Take a stroll through the Winterfest Gift Market, listen to the sweet sounds of live entertainment, visit with Santa. The event also will feature Snow Hill, Make & Take craft tables, and eats and sweets from Zesty Tomato, Kotton Kraze, and Rita's Italian Ice.
Activity bands cost $7 for access to bounce houses and Snow Hill.
Breakfast with Santa
The Blessed Sacrament Knights of Columbus council 17162 will present its third annual Breakfast with Santa Sunday, Dec. 11, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Father James Gordon Parrish Center at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11501 66th Ave., Seminole.
Cost for adults and children is $5. Children 5 and younger are free. Families of four or more are $20. The menu will feature pancakes, sausage, eggs, custom donuts, milk, juice, and coffee.
Attendees will have an opportunity to take a complimentary picture with Santa. There will be face painting and arts and crafts for the children.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School. All proceeds benefit Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and children.
Breakfast with Santa
The City of Seminole Recreation Department will host a Breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Parkview Room at 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole.
There will be two seatings: 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $7 per seat. Tickets can be purchased at the Seminole Recreation Center office. The event will include breakfast, crafts, and a visit with Santa.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/getseminole.
Tarpon Springs
Christmas parade
Join the City of Tarpon Springs and the Chamber of Commerce for a special holiday parade through the downtown area of Tarpon Springs on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event includes and represents over 75 organizations in the area.
Victorian Christmas at Safford House
Tarpon Arts will host its annual Victorian Christmas event Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at the Safford House, 23 Parkin Court, Tarpon Springs.
Experience a Victorian Christmas celebration at the historic 1883 Safford House Museum. Actors portraying the Safford family members and friends will guide you through the home tour sharing stories and facts about their lives in the Victorian era of Tarpon Springs. Included in each 2-hour session is a house tour, musical performance, complimentary refreshments and a photo opportunity with Safford cast.
Advance tickets are required to ensure an enjoyable experience for all patrons.
Tickets are $16, $13 for Tarpon Arts members, and $10 for children. For information and to purchase tickets, visit tarponarts.org/event/victorian-christmas-at-the-safford-house/.
Treasure Island
Lighted boats
The 37th annual Treasure Island Lighted Boat Parade will take place Friday, Dec. 17, beginning at 6:20 p.m. south of the Treasure Island Bridge.
The route travels south of Paradise Island, back through the Treasure Island Causeway Bridge at 7 p.m., around the Isles of Palms and Capri, and finishes at John's Pass at approximately 8:15 p.m.
The awards party for results and prizes, featuring a dinner, will be held immediately following the parade at Crabby's on the pass.