ST. PETERSBURG — I Dont Know How But They Found Me — aka iDKHOW — will perform Saturday, Feb. 19, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
iDKHOW is the new project led by Dallon Weekes, frontman, multi-instrumentalist and mastermind. The has a string of hit singles under their belt including “Choke,” which clocked over 42 million Spotify streams; and “Do It All The Time,” which posted up 22 million Spotify streams. Their debut EP, titled “1981 Extended Play” — impressively bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers Albums Chart. They have earned acclaim from Ones to Watch, DIY Magazine, Alternative Press, and graced the cover of Rock Sound.
Weekes made waves in Panic! At The Disco from 2009 through 2018, touring around the world and picking up gold and platinum plaques as a key songwriter on the chart-topping “Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!” and more. In 2016, he introduced iDKHOW at a small show in Los Angeles before denying its existence for months to follow. The project formally revealed itself prior to hitting the road and performing on the mainstage at UK’s Reading and Leeds Festivals as well as sharing stages with the likes of Twenty One Pilots, The 1975, Billie Eilish, The Killers, The National and Blink 182, just to name a few.
The founding of iDKHOW was intentionally shrouded in secrecy, with a curated storyline that led some to believe that the band was established more than 30 years ago but never got their big break — a band that time forgot. But in 2017, an anonymous donor began to release recovered video footage of iDKHOW. The videos, released out of chronological order, span the years 1964 to 1983 and hint to a different story than that of a band lost to obscurity. As this footage of iDKHOW has surfaced in the past three years, fans, music historians and conspiracy theorists have converged on internet platforms to debate the story of iDKHOW. Weekes and drummer Ryan Seaman denied the whole project for months.