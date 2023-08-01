TAMPA — After performing to sold-out crowds worldwide on the “Butter Miracle Tour” in 2021-2022, world-renowned rock band Counting Crows are back on the road in the United States for their “Banshee Season Tour.” The tour will include a show on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com. After years of collaboration, cult-favorite rock band and long-time friend of the band, Dashboard Confessional, will be joining as support on the upcoming run.
“One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music,” said Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz. “It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night, too. Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional.”
Duritz and Carrabba first met in 2003 at the 17th annual Bridge School Benefit Concert in San Francisco with Neil Young. Since then, the two have remained close working together both on and off the stage.
For more than two decades, the Grammy and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows have enchanted listeners worldwide with their intensely soulful and intricate take on timeless rock and roll. Exploding onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album, “August and Everything After,” the band has gone on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, and is revered as one of the world’s most pre-eminent live touring rock bands.
In October 1996, the band's double-platinum sophomore studio album, “Recovering the Satellites,” debuted at No. 1 and further solidified their growing reputation as one of the leading American alternative rock bands in the world. Counting Crows went on to release “This Desert Life” (1999), “Hard Candy” (2002), “Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings” (2008), “Underwater Sunshine (Or What We Did on Our Summer Vacation)” (2012), “Echoes of the Outlaw Roadshow” (2013) and “Somewhere Under Wonderland” (2014.)
In 2004, Counting Crows recorded the chart-topping “Accidently in Love” for the animated motion picture “Shrek 2.” The instant success of the track earned them an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.
As punk rock proliferated radio airwaves, Dashboard Confessional cemented its role at the vanguard of an entire music scene. Carrabba rocketed the band into mainstream focus, solidifying their place as one of the biggest alternative bands of the 2000s.
“All the Truth That I Can Tell,” the band’s ninth studio album, is billed as both “a renewal and fortunate step forward.” The project might almost came to a screeching halt following a near-fatal motorcycle accident in the summer of 2020, yet it is being trumpeted as among Carrabba’s finest.