ST. PETERSBURG — Brooklyn duo Matt & Kim will perform Friday, Sept. 15, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The duo features Matt Johnson on keyboards and Kim Schifino on drums. Having met as students at Pratt Institute, they soon began collaborating musically and were quickly recognized for their thunder-punching, melodic mix of indie punk and dance. It wasn’t long before Matt and Kim went on to a string of successful album releases and rose to the top as the go-to live band for raw exuberance and dance-ready anthems.
Their 2018 album “Almost Everyday” on the Fader label was written during Kim’s extensive recovery after an injury in early 2017 sidelined the band for a year, the longest they had ever been off the road. They used that time to create one of their most personal albums to date. For the first time ever, friends contributed vocals to the album including Mark Hoppus, Clairo, Santigold, SWMRS, Flosstradamus and more. Singles included “Forever” and “Like I Used to Be.”
Matt and Kim wrote and recorded “Come Together Now” for the “LEGO 2” soundtrack.
Matt and Kim are known as much as being a non-stop touring phenomenon as they are known for their infectious, beat-driven anthems and explosive live shows. They have performed sold-out headlining tours across North America and wowed fans around the globe. They won the mtvU Woodie Award for Best Live Performance.