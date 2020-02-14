ST. PETERSBURG — Gregory Porter and Ledisi recently hit the road for a 10-city co-headlining tour. The tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com. Porter, two-time Grammy winning vocalist, and Ledisi, 12-time Grammy nominated vocalist, kicked off the tour Feb. 6 in Oakland, California. The run will include stops in Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; and Detroit, Michigan.
Porter is a vocalist and songwriter from Bakersfield, California. His music is at once timeless yet utterly of its time. Porter’s mother was a minister, and he cites the Bakersfield Southern Gospel sound as well as his mother’s Nat King Cole record collection as fundamental influences on his own sound. Porter began singing in small jazz clubs while attending San Diego State University on a football scholarship. After touring in the Tony Award nominated musical “It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues,” Porter moved to New York City and released two Grammy nominated albums, including “Water” in 2010 and “Be Good” in 2012.
Porter’s breakout Blue Note debut “Liquid Spirit” was released in 2013 and became a global sensation, selling more than a million albums and winning the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Porter has since released the Grammy-winning album “Take Me to the Alley” in 2016; a Grammy-nominated tribute to his lifelong idol “Nat King Cole & Me” in 2017 featuring an orchestra arranged and conducted by Vince Mendoza; and the concert film “One Night Only: Live at the Royal Albert Hall” in 2018. He is the host of the new podcast “The Hang.”
Ledisi is a 12-time Grammy nominated vocalist who has wowed fans ever since she came onto the music scene. Over the past 20 years she has earned a place in the pantheon of the best soul singers of her generation. She has released nine studio albums, headlined national sold-out tours and performed alongside Richie Sambora, Dave Matthews, Kelly Clarkson, Jill Scott, Maxwell, and Herbie Hancock. Ledisi is a favorite of the Obamas and has performed at the White House nine times. In 2015, Ledisi landed a role in the Oscar-nominated movie “Selma” portraying Mahalia Jackson, and she had a notable performance in Gabourey Sidibe’s Shatterbox anthology film “The Tale of Four.”
In 2017, Ledisi released her ninth studio album, “Let Love Rule,” which was nominated for three Grammy Awards and features John Legend, Kirk Franklin, and B.J. the Chicago Kid among others. Most recently she recorded a duet with the late Miles Davis on his newly released lost album “Rubberband.” Ledisi is not only a singer and actress, she’s an author, playwright, film producer, and now the CEO of her own record label Listen Back Entertainment from which she will launch several projects in the near future.