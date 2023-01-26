TAMPA — Blues guitarist Sue Foley will take the stage Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Last year found Foley touring and supporting her latest release, “Pinky's Blues,” which won numerous awards, including the Blues Music Award for best Traditional Blues Album. The 2022 Blues Music Awards also saw Foley winning the Koko Taylor Award for Traditional Blues Female Artist. It was just announced that she is up for that same award again in 2023.
“Pinky’s Blues” is named after Foley’s pink paisley Fender Telecaster electric guitar that has been such a major part of Foley’s life for all these years. Part of that is the total devotion Foley has to the guitar, and in particular to the one she calls Pinky that has been with her for decades and continues to play on this album.
Foley feels it’s almost a living extension of who she is and helps guide her through the rambunctiously deep renditions of everything she performs. The open-flow feel of the great empty spaces of Texas is evident in many of the songs — including classics like Lavelle White’s “Stop These Teardrops,” Frankie Lee Sims’ “Boogie Real Low” or Jimmy Donley’s “Think It Over,” as well as newer songs like Angela Strehli’s “Two Bit Texas Town” and Foley’s own “Dallas Man.”
Foley had an overall idea for how she wanted the music to be on her latest album.
“We just wanted to make something representative of the Texas blues that we had been schooled on in Austin,” she explained in a press release provided by Mark Pucci Media. “So, we picked great songs, and I wrote a few of my own to round things out. Everything on it is a labor of love.”
On “Pinky’s Blues,” Foley’s well-loved guitar is stepping up and stepping out, playing the music of the spheres and sharing a love for something so deep and so pure there are no words to truly describe it.
“I’ve been on the road for over 30 years,” Foley said. “You could call that paying my dues. I’ve made over a dozen albums of my own. I’ve raised a child. I’ve bought and sold homes. I’ve had great successes and great failures. And all of this just makes my life richer and more colorful.”
Foley said that it’s funny how she keeps coming back to the same 30 or 40 albums for inspiration.
“I keep studying the same artists, over and over again — Freddie King, Muddy Waters, Memphis Minnie, T-Bone Walker, Howlin’ Wolf,” she said. “You never really get there. You’re just always going. But it’s a great trip, and I never get tired of playing a slow blues. That’s the ultimate.”