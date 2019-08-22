TAMPA — Beck and Cage the Elephant will perform Thursday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Beck’s “Saw Lightning (Freestyle)” video captures the Grammy-winning artist stripping his latest single down to its bare bones. Rendered in striking minimalist black and white, “Saw Lightning (Freestyle)” relies solely on the impact of raw talent and passion: a man, a harmonica, a camera and nothing more. Beck’s vocals, stomping feet and solo harmonica somehow fill the same space occupied on the original by his raw acoustic slide guitar and Pharrell Williams’ drums, keyboards and mumbles.
Beck is spending the rest of the summer co-headlining the “Night Running Tour” with Cage the Elephant. The tour is named after “Night Running,” Cage the Elephant’s single featuring Beck from the band’s “Social Cues” album. The performers launched the tour July 11 at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington.
According to a biography provided by the PR firm Nasty Little Man, Beck has traveled light years from emerging as a reluctant generational spokesperson when “Loser” exploded from a rejected demo in 1992 into a ubiquitous smash by 1994. In the decades since, Beck's singular career has seen him utilize all manners and eras of music, blurring boundaries and blazing a path into the future while simultaneously foraging through the past.
Surfacing just as alternative rock went mainstream, no small thanks to his 1994 debut “Mellow Gold,” Beck quickly confounded expectations with subsequent releases including the lo-fi folk of “One Foot in the Grave.” But the album that truly cemented Beck’s place in the pantheon was 1996’s multi-platinum Best Alternative Grammy winner “Odelay,” that touched upon all of his obsessions, providing a cultural keystone for the decade from the indelible hook of "Devil's Haircut" to the irresistible call and response of the Grammy-winning anthem "Where It's At."
The music has flowed from Beck without pause since: from globe-spanning live shows consistently hailed as the best of his storied career to the 2015 psych-dance summer jam “Dreams.” This creative watershed couldn’t even be confined to Beck's output under his own name, as evidenced by sublime collaborations including the Chemical Brothers’ “Wide Open” and Flume's “Tiny Cities."
“Dreams” gave Beck his second No. 1 single at AAA radio — the first being Morning Phase’s “Blue Moon” — as he continued feverishly working up sketches at home to be fleshed out with producer Greg Kurstin. In the summer of 2016, a next single, “Wow,” was unveiled in all its fluorescent mutant hip hop glory. And accompanying the retro-futuristic earworm was a virtual “Wow” world built with the help of a global collective of creators on Instagram.
“Saw Lightning” is the first track to be released from Beck’s forthcoming 14th album, “Hyperspace.”
Deeply inspired by punk music, brothers Matt and Brad Shultz began playing music in high school with fellow students Jared Champion and Daniel Tichenor. Shortly after forming the band, they made the bold move to London to begin their career. Their self-titled debut album gained them international attention, catapulting them up the Billboard Alternative and Rock charts and achieving RIAA Platinum certification.
Cage the Elephant has released three additional studio albums — 2011’s “Thank You, Happy Birthday,” the Gold-certified “Melophobia” and the Grammy-winning “Tell Me I’m Pretty.” At radio, Cage the Elephant holds the record for the most No. 1 alternative songs of any artist this decade. Cage the Elephant have had seven Billboard No. 1 singles with 11 singles landing in the Billboard Top 10 and digitally have a combined 1.5 billion streams worldwide. Their most recent release was their expansive live album, “Unpeeled,” which found the band performing stripped down and backed by a string quartet and a choir.
Based in Nashville, Cage The Elephant is vocalist Matt Shultz, rhythm guitarist Brad Shultz, drummer Jared Champion, bassist Daniel Tichenor, lead guitarist Nick Bockrath and keyboardist Matthan Minster.
Cage the Elephant released “Social Cues,” their fifth album, in January 2019.