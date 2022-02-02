In an example of the art-reflects-life axiom, the horrors of war inspire and shape those who craft literary and cinematic horror. And while in many cases art outlives context, the context of war seems — sadly — interminable. In his book “The Great War and the Golden Age of Hollywood Horror,” author R. Bruce Crelin details how World War I influenced many of the most important horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, including “Frankenstein” (1931), “The Old Dark House” (1932), “The Black Cat” (1934), “Werewolf of London” (1935), “The Invisible Ray” (1935), and “Dracula’s Daughter” (1936). W. Scott Poole goes even farther in “Wasteland: The Great War and the Origins of Modern Horror,” examining the confluence of military history, technology, and art following World War I to argue that its unparalleled carnage generated modern horror.
“Our monsters are born out of our moments in time,” Poole writes.
Poole believes that it is impossible to separate the historical from the horrific.
In addition to serving as a source of inspiration, war sometimes becomes the setting for supernatural horror cinema. That is the case with “Warhunt,” a new American horror film directed by Mauro Borrelli. The movie was released in select theaters, on digital and on demand Jan. 21 through Saban Films.
Shot in Latvia, the story takes place in 1945 in the final months of World War II. The film opens with a U.S. military cargo plane crashing behind enemy lines in Germany’s Black Forest. Major Johnson (Mickey Rourke), a callous, gruff officer, sends a squad of soldiers on a mission to retrieve a top-secret MacGuffin that went down with the aircraft. Against the wishes of Sergeant Brewer (Robert Knepper), Johnson adds Walsh (Jackson Rathbone), a black-ops type whose only backstory is that he learned hand-to-hand combat skills in Burma and that he and Johnson are both members of the Occult Book Club.
By the time the team arrives on the scene and locates the downed plane, it is evident that they have all wandered into the milieu of the Brothers Grimm. The Nazis also sent a team to recover the plane — but most of them are dead and gutted, left hanging from tree branches like grisly holiday ornaments. One surviving German solider manages to inform Brewer and his party that witches are to blame. The viewer already knew this, though, because it’s a German forest filled with menacing crows that intermittently transform into creepy black mist.
“Warhunt” is a good example of a story seed that was not nurtured properly. The premise is certainly serviceable. It combines elements of classic fairy tales with modern warfare. It promises a brooding atmosphere, spooky sorcery, murderous Nazis and bloodthirsty witches. Walsh is set up as an occult detective archetype ala Thomas Carnacki, Jules de Grandin, Titus Crow, or Carl Kolchak. Unfortunately, his knowledge of arcane lore turns out to be fairly sketchy. Come to think of it, his skirmish skills — previously implied to be lethal — are less than impressive when he’s confronted by a handful of displeased witches.
The script feels more appropriate for a graphic novel than a full-length feature film. In fact, the story would be right at home in the pages of DC Comics’ “Weird War Tales,” a title that ran from 1971 through 1983. The anthology series presented war stories with horror, fantasy and science fiction elements.
In all fairness, “Warhunt” suffered from a low budget. It was filmed at the height of the pandemic, with Rourke having to fly into Latvia early to avert the imminent border closure. An increase in funding probably wouldn’t eliminate the cardboard characters or the stiff dialogue. “Warhunt” relies on too many tired tropes. It is predictable and monotonous. It fails both at telling an entertaining tale and creating a palpable sense of dread. Its goriest scene is too obvious to be shocking, and the battle for survival that constitutes its climax is so dimly lit that viewer is left perplexed.
For those seeking other horror films set during World War II, try “The Bunker,” “Below,” and “Overlord.” There also are many horror novels set during the war, including F. Paul Wilson’s “The Keep,” Andrew C. Piazza’s “One Last Gasp,” Robert R. McCammon’s “The Wolf’s Hour,” and Stephen Mark Rainey’s “Blue Devil Island.”