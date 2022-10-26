There is an entire segment of moviegoers who will condemn a film without bothering to see it. Some will pass judgment based upon their reaction to trailers alone. Some will disapprove of a forthcoming release based upon the boilerplate copy provided by the movie studio.
In recent years, this has become a growing issue, due to the internet phenomenon of review bombing, when a specific group of individuals — sometimes using multiple user accounts and often driven by political or ideological objectives — posts groundless negative reviews of films to discourage potential viewers and reduce box office revenue.
Internet trolls have been busy this year posting one-star ratings and attacking things such as the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” as well as Amazon Prime’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series. The negative reviews are generally driven by perceived social or political issues and have nothing to do with the quality of the film.
But there is also a tendency — even among some professional film critics — to ridicule films that employ overused plots. This inclination isn’t as nasty or mean-spirited as coordinated attacks by narrow-minded, xenophobic, gibbering internet trolls, but it can potentially be just as damaging to filmmakers. So, when I see a new movie that seems to rely on a heavily clichéd plot — one that’s been showcased in a film within the last six months — I avoid the kneejerk eyeroll.
For instance, how many alien invasion movies can you name?
Starting in the 1950s, there was “The Thing from Another World,” The Day the Earth Stood Still,” “Invaders from Mars,” “The War of the Worlds,” “It Came from Outer Space,” “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” “Earth vs. the Flying Saucers,” “It Conquered the World,” “Invasion of the Saucer Men,” “The Mysterians,” “The Blob,” “I Married the Monster from Outer Space,” “The Brain Eaters,” “Plan 9 from Outer Space” … just to be clear, we’re still in the 1950s. For Gen Xers, a handful of alien invasion movies stand out as touchstones of the genre: These include 1982’s “The Thing,” 1987’s “Predator,” and 1988’s “They Live.” If you happen to be a hardcore horror fan, you might add 1988’s “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” to that list.
Why are there so many alien invasion films? Why do filmmakers keep going back to the well? Because within this genre, quality films find fresh ways to approach the subject matter. Even though the basic premise remains a constant, diversity can be achieved by using characters of unique backgrounds in distinctive settings telling the story in their own distinguishing voice.
Earlier this year, “Prey” did exactly that. As part of the Predator franchise, it took the original framework and completely changed narrative by setting the action in the Northern Great Plains in 1719.
Instead of the hyper-macho, gun-heavy rainforest battle that pitted an elite paramilitary team leader played by Arnold Schwarzenegger against a deadly alien predator in the original, this franchise entry is a coming-of-age story involving a young Comanche woman who wants to be a great hunter. She and other members of her tribe must face a ruthless alien hunter using high-tech weapons.
I’m not going to lie — “Slash/Back” has a somewhat similar premise: In a remote Arctic community, a group of Inuit girls fight off an alien invasion. The story is set in Pangnirtung, Nunavut. Pangnirtung is an Inuit hamlet on Baffin Island in the Arctic Ocean. It is summertime — which means 24 hours of sunlight.
“Slash/Back,” directed by Nyla Innuksuk, was released Oct. 21 in select theaters and on various streaming services, including Vudu and Amazon Prime Video.
The film opens with a U.S. geologist poking around the snow-covered coastal plain along the Pangnirtung Fjord and getting a little too close to something hiding beneath the surface. The scene is reminiscent of a 1990s episode of “The X-Files,” and once the blood spatter sprays across the snow there is no doubt something otherworldly is on the loose.
Cut to the remote village where Maika (Tasiana Shirley) convinces her best friends, Jesse (Alexis Vincent-Wolfe), Leena (Chelsea Pruksy) and Uki (Nalajoss Ellsworth), to sneak out of town for the day on a boat — despite the fact that they don’t have permission to take it out for a joyride. Maika’s little sister, Aju (Frankie Vincent-Wolfe), also insists on joining the adventure, but the older girls don’t want her tagging along.
On their outing, the girls are startled by what appears to be a polar bear approaching them. As it nears, it is clear this is not a normal animal. Its skin is drooping, its eyes seem dead, and it moves unnaturally. Maika manages to drop the creature with her rifle.
After recounting their harrowing tale to their peers back in the village, the alien — still wearing the bearskin — reappears, following the scent of its blood. Because all the adults in the village have gone to a community dance, the small group of teenage girls must work together to resist the alien invasion.
“Slash/back” doesn’t hide its correlation to John Carpenter’s “The Thing.” It celebrates 1980s filmmaking, paying homage to films such as “The Goonies” and “E.T.,” with visuals that evoke the “Spielberg Face” of Steven Spielberg’s early films. It also shares some creative DNA with “Stranger Things,” though it is not derivative of any of that show’s storylines.
Practical limitations do detract from aspects of this film’s creativity and ingenuity. “Slash/Back” suffers from a small budget and a cast made up of mostly untrained actors. Its pacing is uneven, and it fails to build tension in what should be its most suspenseful moments.
The dialogue is occasionally difficult to follow due to sound editing or it is delivered without the weight of emotion behind it. The CGI effects are outdated and intermittently cringe-worthy.
And yet, Innuksuk has given audiences such an original, unexpected spin on this old trope that “Slash/back” transcends its shortcomings to achieve an irresistible charm.
In many ways, the sci-fi horror elements take a backseat to more pressing social issues covered throughout the film, such as the struggle between Maika, who resists Inuit traditions, and Uki, who cherishes her Inuit identity. Meanwhile, the alien invasion can be seen as a metaphor for the fight for Inuit self-determination and, more broadly, for the effects of colonialism on the Indigenous people of North America.
Add to those factors all that breathtaking landscape, and it’s obvious that the film’s flaws don’t take away from its heartfelt story that is undeniably rooted in this specific place and in the lives of its inhabitants.
“I grew up in Nunavut, a part of the world that is steeped in creativity and imagination,” Innuksuk says in the film’s production notes. “Myths and monsters from traditional storytelling are terrifying, and our history informs fantastical scenarios. I believe this is why I have always been so enthralled with the sci-fi and horror genres.
“Yet, growing up, I never saw myself represented in popular culture. With ‘Slash/Back,’ I want to depict the community I come from as a place where Indigenous youth see themselves thrive.”
Moviegoers have already seen alien invasion blockbusters that show the world’s largest cities vaporized in big-budget montages, along with an over-the-top military response that inevitably follows. That’s not what Innuksuk had in mind when she set out to make this film.
“Slash/Back” may be rough around the edges, but it allows viewers to sample an unfamiliar perspective and to celebrate the things that make us simultaneously different and alike.