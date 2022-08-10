ST. PETERSBURG — Eric Darius will perform Friday, Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Darius will release his new album “Unleashed” on Aug. 12.
The jazz/R&B saxophonist, songwriter, producer, and performer most recently released the second single from the album, “That’s My Jam” featuring Justin Lee Schultz, which peaked at No. 5 on the Smooth Jazz Billboard Chart and No. 3 on the Mediabase Charts. “That’s My Jam” is an upbeat, feel-good song that Darius wrote paying homage to one of his closest friends, Willie Payne, who recently passed. The song features 15-year-old prodigy Justin Lee Shultz on the talk box.
In support of his new album, Darius has launched his “Unleashed World Tour” which continues throughout the rest of the year.
“Unleased” is his second release via his own independent label, SagiDarius Music. His most recent album “Breakin’ Thru,” released in 2018, was a commercial success, yielding four No. 1 hits on the Contemporary Jazz charts.
“Unleashed” was produced by Grammy award-winning musician Philip Lassiter. This album features collaborations with Eric Roberson, Paul Jackson Jr., Mononeon, Metropole Orkest and many others, seamlessly blurring the lines between jazz, R&B, hip-hop, funk and pop. For the first time ever, Darius recorded the whole album live in studio with the full band simultaneously capturing an organic, authentic sound while bottling up the magic and synergy among the musicians in real time.
“I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone on this project and truly unleash my full musical potential,” Darius said. “This album is an honest reflection of myself and my growth both musically and personally over the past several years and it really takes the listeners on a musical journey from start to finish.”
Growing up in a musical household, Darius was influenced by a diverse array of artists from Earth Wind & Fire, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, George Benson, David Sanborn, Miles Davis, Bob Marley, to Grover Washington Jr., among many others. While still in high school, at the age of 17, he recorded and released his first album titled, “Cruisin’,” which would lay the groundwork for his seven full-length albums. In 2004, Darius signed his first record deal with Higher Octave Music, after label representatives saw him perform and wow the audience at Florida’s Clearwater Jazz Festival. This resulted in the release of his national debut album, “Night on the Town,” later that year. Since then, he has gone on to release “Just Getting Started” in 2006 on Narada Jazz; “Goin’ All Out” in 2008 on Blue Note Records; “On a Mission” in 2010 and “Retro Forward” in 2014, both through Shanachie Entertainment; and “Breakin’ Thru” in 2018 through SagiDarius Music.
With seven highly acclaimed albums to his discography, Darius continues to rack up some impressive statistics, including five No. 1 hit singles; 16 Top 10 radio hits on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Chart; 2004’s Debut Artist of the Year by Smooth Jazz News Magazine; 2015’s SESAC Top 10 Jazz Artist of the Year; 2017’s Best Jazz, Saxophonist, Composer, Producer & Musician of the Year Award at the 1st Annual Citril Starz Awards; and most recently, he was awarded the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival Artist of the Year for 2022, which he will receive in October while headlining the festival.