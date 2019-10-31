A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Terminator: Dark Fate’
- Genre: Action and science fiction
- Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Diego Boneta, Gabriel Luna and Natalia Reyes
- Director: Tim Miller
- Rated: R
More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator — a Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) — travels back through time to hunt and kill her.
Dani’s survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah’s past that may be their last best hope.
‘Arctic Dogs’
- Genre: Animation
- Cast: Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Heidi Klum, John Cleese, James Franco, Anjelica Huston and Omar Sy
- Director: Aaron Woodley
- Rated: PG
Swifty the Arctic Fox (Jeremy Renner) works in the mailroom of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service, but he has much bigger dreams.
He yearns to become a Top Dog, the Arctic’s star husky couriers. To prove he can do it, he commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a mysterious package to a secret location. Once there, he stumbles on a hidden fortress overseen by the nefarious Otto Von Walrus (John Cleese). The blubbery evil genius commands an army of oddly polite puffin henchmen.
Swifty discovers Von Walrus’ villainous plan to drill beneath the snow-packed surface to unleash masses of ancient gas to melt the Arctic and become the world’s supreme ruler. To stop this sinister scheme, Swifty enlists the help of his friends: PB (Alec Baldwin), a neurotic polar bear; Lemmy (James Franco), a scatterbrained albatross; Jade Fox (Heidi Klum), a brainy engineer; Leopold (Omar Sy) and Bertha (Heidi Klum), two conspiracy theorist otters; and Magda (Anjelica Huston), his curmudgeonly boss.
‘Harriet’
- Genre: Biography
- Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Zackary Momoh, Deborah Ayorinde and Vondie Curtis-Hall
- Director: Kasi Lemmons
- Rated: PG-13
Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, “Harriet” tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes.
Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
‘Motherless Brooklyn’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Willem Dafoe, Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Cherry Jones
- Director: Edward Norton
- Rated: R
Lionel Essrog (Edward Norton), a lonely private detective living with Tourette’s syndrome, ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis).
Armed only with a few clues and the engine of his obsessive mind, Lionel unravels closely guarded secrets that hold the fate of New York in the balance. In a mystery that carries him from gin-soaked jazz clubs in Harlem to the hard-edged slums of Brooklyn and, finally, into the gilded halls of New York’s power brokers, Lionel contends with thugs, corruption and the most dangerous man in the city to honor his friend and save the woman who might be his own salvation.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Paradise Hills’
- Genre: Thriller and science fiction
- Cast: Eiza Gonzalez, Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald, Milla Jovovich, Jeremy Irvine, Alfie Allen and Nora ‘Awkwafina’ Lum
- Director: Alice Waddington
On an isolated island, Uma (Emma Roberts) wakes up to find herself at Paradise Hills, a facility where high-class families send their daughters to become perfect versions of themselves.
The facility is run by the mysterious Duchess (Milla Jovovich), with calibrated treatments including etiquette classes, vocal lessons, beauty treatments, gymnastics and restricted diets resolving all physical and emotional shortcomings within two months. The outspoken Uma finds solace and friendship in other Paradise Hills residents — Chloe (Danielle Macdonald), Yu (Awkwafina) and Mexican popstar Amarna (Eiza Gonzalez).
Uma soon realizes that lurking behind all this beauty is a sinister secret. It’s a race against the clock as Uma and her friends try to escape Paradise Hills before it consumes them all.
‘Inside Game’
- Genre: Drama, sports and biography
- Cast: Eric Mabius, Scott Wolf, Will Sasso, Lindsey Morgan and Michael O’Keefe
- Director: Randall Batinkoff
- Rated: R
In 2007, when NBA referee Tim Donaghy got caught betting on games he worked, he said two men associated with the Gambino crime family — a bookie named Baba Battista and a drug dealer named Tommy Martino — threatened to kill his family if he didn’t give them gambling picks. That’s what Donaghy told the FBI, that’s what he told 60 Minutes, and that’s what he testified to in court.
But that’s not what really happened. That’s not even close.
“Inside Game” is the untold true story of one of the biggest scandals in sports history.
‘American Son’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee
- Director: Kenny Leon
- Not rated
Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, the Netflix Television Event “American Son” tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station.
Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son.
‘The Irishman’
- Genre: Drama and crime
- Cast: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Al Pacino and Ray Romano
- Director: Martin Scorsese
- Rated: R
Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.