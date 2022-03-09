CLEARWATER — Flower Power Concerts will present “It Was Fifty Years Ago Today” on Wednesday, March 16, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $43.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
This tribute to the Beatles will include performances by Todd Rundgren; Christopher Cross; Badfinger featuring Joey Molland; Denny Laine, a founding member of the Moody Blues and Wings; and Jason Scheff, Chicago’s lead singer from 1985-2016.
These legendary artists will be performing their hits plus selected songs from The Beatles’ albums “Rubber Soul” and “Revolver.”
The concert will put the spotlight on classics such as “I Saw the Light,” “Hello It’s Me,” “Sailing,” “Ride Like the Wind,” “No Matter What,” “Go Now,” and more alongside Beatles classics.
“Flower Power Concerts has been doing Beatles tributes featuring some of the greatest voices and musicians available for over 20 years now, creating a unique experience that can be shared by all,” said Toby Ludwig, show producer. “The songbook of these albums should be our best one yet.”
In a press release promoting the tour, Rundgren said, “This time we thought: Wouldn’t it be great if we played the best songs The Beatles ever recorded for a change? ‘Rubber Soul’ and ‘Revolver’ are the boys peaking in front of our eyes and redefining what pop music would be for the foreseeable future. This is going to be fun.”
The Moody Blues met the Beatles in the early ’60s and were invited to join them on their second British tour, said Laine. “The thought of performing some of their classic songs with such a revered cast on this tour will bring back not only those moments in time but also fond memories as a member of Wings,” he said. “I trust that we will pay due credit to their timeless legacy by bringing back that music to everyone who joins us for this special ride.”
“Rubber Soul” was released in 1965. The album spawned the singles “Michelle” and “Nowhere Man.” The Beatles followed up with “Revolver” in 1966, with the double A-side single "Eleanor Rigby" and "Yellow Submarine."