ST. PETERSBURG — The Zachary Bartholomew Trio will present “The High Priests of Bebop — The Music of Thelonious Monk and Bud Powell,” set for Thursday, July 6, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
General admission tickets for this performance are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Reserved seating is $40 in advance and $45 the day of the show.
Visit mypalladium.org for show information and to reserve tickets.
Cconcertgoers will experience an interactive and exciting concert showcasing the brilliant compositions of two of the most influential pianists/composers of jazz: Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk. The band also will present some original material inspired by these two brilliant composers and pianists.
Bartholomew is an award-winning jazz pianist, composer, and music educator. He graduated magna cum laude from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Music in 2009 and a Master of Music in jazz performance in the Spring of 2015. In 2018, he earned a Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Miami and soon after became a professor at Broward College and Miami Dade College, where he currently teaches. In 2016 and 2017, he was chosen as one of five finalists to compete in the highly acclaimed Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition, winning third place both years.
Recently, Bartholomew has been featured as a performer, composer, and bandleader at various national and international jazz festivals, including the Jacksonville Jazz Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, Jalisco Jazz Festival, and Festival Miami, among others. During the last few years his band has been featured on radio broadcasts, concert series, and regionally promoted events at music venues all over Florida. Additionally, he has been featured as a presenter and performer at national and regional music conferences, such as the JEN Conference and the FSMTA Conference, and has performed with professional organizations such as the Sarasota Pops Orchestra and the Naples Philharmonic.
As a bandleader, Bartholomew has taken his band on multiple national tours, headlining at some of the top jazz venues in the country, such as Blues Alley, Andy’s Jazz Club, The Jazz Showcase, The Jazz Kitchen, Cliff Bells, Nighttown, The BOP STOP, The Jazz Estate, Shapeshifter Lab, The Side Door, Twins Jazz, Velvet Note, and many others. In addition to touring across the country with his group, Zach has performed with artists such as Victor Goines, Brian Lynch, Dafnis Prieto, Dave Holland, David Liebman, Ira Sullivan, Cyrille Aimee, John Beasley, Ludwig Afonso, Charles Callelo, and Kevin Mahogany.
Bartholomew currently resides in Miami, and is involved in numerous musical projects as both a leader and a sideman. His original music and unique arrangements are inspired by the jazz tradition, but also draw heavily from Afro-Cuban rhythms and modern influences.