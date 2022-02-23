CLEARWATER — “Masters of Illusion,” featuring some of the world’s greatest award-winning magicians, will be presented Saturday, March 5, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Only the best, most unique, amusing, astounding and amazing performers have been chosen to perform in “Masters of Illusion.” The production is a huge stage phenomenon born from the multi-award-winning television series “Masters of Illusion,” which completed its seventh season on the CW in 2020. The CW has renewed the series for two additional seasons.
Starring the world’s greatest magicians, this 21st century magic show is filled with modern illusions and feats of deception, performed live on stage.
Audiences will be held at the edge of their seats by the jaw-dropping grand illusions and laugh out loud at the hysterical comedy magic as performers from around the world combine fantasy, fervor and flair with magic created in front of their very eyes.
“Masters of Illusion” has performed live in front of tens of thousands of people around the United States for the past seven years and been seen by over 100 million viewers on the CW network as well as in 126 countries around the world. In 2017, “Masters of Illusion” premiered in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip for a limited engagement at Bally’s Las Vegas in a brand-new show for the whole family.