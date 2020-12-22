The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. As movie theaters begin to reopen, some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Wonder Woman 1984’
- Genre: Action and adventure
- Cast: Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Chris Pine, and Natasha Rothwell
- Director: Patty Jenkins
- Rated: PG-13
In “Wonder Woman 1984,” the fate of the world is once more on the line, and only Wonder Woman can save it. This new chapter in the Wonder Woman story finds Diana Prince living quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s — an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all.
Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile, curating ancient artifacts and only performing her superheroic acts incognito. But now, Diana will have to step directly into the spotlight and muster all her wisdom, strength and courage in order to save mankind from a world of its own making.
“Wonder Woman 1984” is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States and Canada on Dec. 25 while streaming on HBO Max in the United States and via premium video-on-demand.
‘News of the World’
- Genre: Drama and history
- Cast: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Covino, Fred Hechinger, Neil Sandilands, Thomas Francis Murphy, Mare Winningham, Elizabeth Marvel, and Chukwudi Iwuji
- Director: Paul Greengrass
Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe.
In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna (Helena Zengel), a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she's never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will.
Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home.
“News of the World” is scheduled to be released in the United States Dec. 25 by Universal Pictures.
‘We Can Be Heroes’
- Genre: Action, science fiction and fantasy
- Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Boyd Holbrook, Andy Walken, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza, Christopher McDonald, and Andrew Diaz
- Director: Robert Rodriguez
- Rated: PG
When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 25 by Netflix.
‘One Night in Miami’
- Genre: Drama and biography
- Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr., Lance Reddick, Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Michael Imperioli, and Beau Bridges
- Director: Regina King
- Rated: R
On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree) defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).
Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, “One Night in Miami” is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.
The film is scheduled to begin a limited theatrical release by Amazon Studios on Dec. 25, before being released digitally on Prime Video on Jan. 15.
‘Soul’
- Genre: Animated, comedy and drama
- Cast: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, and Angela Bassett
- Director: Pete Docter
- Rated: PG
Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) — a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town.
But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before — a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.
“Soul” will be digitally released on Disney+ Dec. 25.