TAMPA — Anders Osborne will perform Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m.; at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $50. Call 813-241-0100.
Osborne’s six-string virtuosity, inventive musicality, and poetic song-craft underpin an ever-expanding three-decade catalog celebrated by fans and critics alike. As a sought-after studio talent, his writing resounds through Keb Mo’s Grammy Award-winning “Slow Down,” Tim McGraw’s No. 1 “Watch the Wind Blow By,” and covers by Brad Paisley, Jonny Lang, Edwin McCain, Aaron Neville, and more. His output live and in the studio spans working with everyone from Eric Church, Toots and the Maytals, and John Scofield to The Meters, North Mississippi Allstars, and Galactic. His extensive touring history encompasses gigs, collaborations, and performances alongside everyone from Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes, and Stanton Moore to the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh and Jackie Greene.
“Buddha and the Blues,” his new album, references the full scope of the creative and personal duality at the heart of everything this maverick does.
“I came up with the title early on, so I knew what the vibe of the record should be,” he said in a press release promoting the album. “‘Buddha and the Blues’ means the duality of our existence.”
The album was released in April on Back on Dumaine Records.
As Osborne crafted the music, he pondered an existential struggle we all face. On the one hand, humans do good, but it’s under the expectation of personal gratification. On the other hand, they desire success and wealth, but they attempt to maintain an appearance of humility. This constant push-and-pull led him to write about “not getting lost in a sunken path or idolizing an intangible future, but instead to be present in this moment and to be fully alive.”
These thoughts filtered into the words, especially.
“The lyrics are supposed to be true, conversational, and uplifting with clean, classic, and thumpin’ sounds,” he said. “That’s what I set out to accomplish.”
Osborne also gives back whenever possible via the Send Me a Friend foundation and through writing music for New Orleans Children’s Museum. A pair of 2016 albums — “Spacedust & Ocean Views” and “Flowerbox” — maintained his prolific output at a record pace.