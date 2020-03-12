Early Bird Dinner Theatre presents “The Comedy of Tenors”
CLEARWATER — The Early Bird Dinner Theatre’s new play, “The Comedy of Tenors” by Ken Ludwig, runs through April 26.
The theater is located at 13355 49th St. N. Shows are 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, and 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations or visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com. The play features a ride full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight.
The price for buffet and show is $36, including tax.
Evening of Jazz coming to the Safety Harbor Library
SAFETY HARBOR — Jazz musicians Jenny and Nathan Wilson will present a piano, bass, and vocal performance with music from the 1930s to current popular tunes on Thursday, March 26, 6:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N.
The concert will feature music from “West Side Story,” the Gershwin brothers, Cole Porter, plus original music and some unique arrangements of contemporary popular song, providing an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary jazz.
Call 724-1525, ext. 4112 for more information or visit www.SafetyHarborLibrary.com.
Creative Clay to host workshop with Missionary Mary Proctor
ST. PETERSBURG — Renowned Florida folk artist Missionary Mary Proctor returns to St. Petersburg on Saturday, March 14, to present “What the World Needs Now,” a mixed media workshop. The workshop is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. at Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S.
Participants will create a mixed media/assemblage one-of-a-kind piece of artwork. Basic supplies, such as boards, glue and paints will be provided. Participants can register at www.creativeclay.org. Proctor’s art will be exhibited and for sale at Creative Clay at a meet-the-artist event during ArtWalk on March 14, from 5-9 p.m.
For more information, visit www.creativeclay.org.
DFAC series to feature architect Carl Abbott
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Fine Art Center’s Coffee and Conversation series will feature architect Carl Abbott on Thursday, March 12, noon. Admission is $5 and is free to current DFAC members.
Abbott’s architecture is noted for its timeless modern quality. He will show images and discuss how his architecture is also strongly informed by his experiences of the sacred architecture of the ancient Egyptians and Maya. He is one of the most highly awarded architects in the Florida/Caribbean region – having also worked in Europe, the Caribbean, and the Pacific Islands.
The center is located at 1143 Michigan Blvd. For more information, visit www.dfac.org.
Abstract Art for Autism to host fundraiser
GULFPORT — Abstract Art for Autism by Studio Duvoe, Inc. is hosting a free Special Abilities Art Opening and Fundraiser at the Gulfport Art Center, 2726 54th St. S., on Saturday, March 21, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Celebrate the creativity of the special abilities of young people and adults. When a student sells a painting they receive half of the funds and the other half is used to purchase art supplies, and fund future workshops and art openings.
The event also will include food and performances by Pat Doyle and Kari O’Connell. Volunteers and donations are welcome.
For more information, contact Caroline Duvoe, 727-271-5016, or Dan Mlotkowski ,727-331-3819, or visit their website at abstractartforautism.org.