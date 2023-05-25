The Orpheum to present Currents.

Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.