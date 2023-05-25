The Orpheum to present Currents.

TAMPA — Connecticut metalcore band Currents will perform Friday, June 2, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $18. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
Currents is billed as “the new standard for death-infused metalcore.” This is emotionally fraught and impossibly angry music soaked in cold, depressive atmosphere.
The band — which features singer Brian Wille, guitarists Ryan Castaldi and Chris Wiseman, bassist and backing vocalist Christian Pulgarin, and drummer Matt Young — explores the realms of a tortured psyche, searching for meaning amidst uncertain chaos and venom.
After releasing several EPs, Currents signed with SharpTone Records in 2017 and launched their debut album, “The Place I Feel Safest.” In 2020, the released the follow-up, “The Way it Ends,” which received positive reviews from critics.
“The Death We Seek,” the band’s third album, was released in May 2023.
The band takes special care to ensure each release serves a purpose, with a cohesive journey from start to finish, more in line with classic metal albums than today’s mere collections of songs. The lyrics are thoughtful yet accessible, skipping easy T-shirt ready sloganeering for actual depth. Blast beats, breakdowns, and a driving onslaught of riffs are tempered by stripped back, tranquil, ambient moments. There’s post-hardcore, punk rock dissonance, and even black metal esotericism.
The raw emotion on display in Currents’ music is the key to the deep connection the band has made with its ever-widening audience. They have proven themselves a consistent, determined, and reliable entity that will always challenge themselves and move forward, without compromising their core.