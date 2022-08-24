CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced it will present the popular Adults at Leisure Series during its 2022-2023 season.
The series will include returning favorites Neil Berg's 114 Years of Broadway, Bee Gees’ tribute Stayin' Alive, Mutts Gone Nuts, and — for the first time in more than eight years — “On the Magic Carpet,” with Barbara Eden.
Member sales began Aug. 15. Sales to the general public will begin Friday, Aug. 26, a noon. Single tickets start at $18. Series packages priced at $120 for all eight performances are also available. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
All shows will be presented at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
A brunch buffet will be available before every Adults at Leisure performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall’s dining experience Upstage Dining. The brunch will begin at two hours prior to showtime and will include breakfast and lunch offerings, coffee, tea, juice and water. The cash bar includes a full selection of alcoholic drinks, including mimosas and screwdrivers.
Advance reservations are encouraged. The brunch is priced at $25 per person.
For reservations, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. A separate show ticket is required. The menu is subject to change.
Following is a glance at what’s coming up in the series. Times, dates, and performers are subject to change.
Blue Suede Shoes starring Scot Bruce and Mike Albert
Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m.
The premier Elvis birthday bash is back by popular demand. The top two "Elvises" return with one phenomenal show. Scot Bruce portrays the young Elvis and Mike Albert stars as the Las Vegas Elvis. They are joined by the Big "E" Band, offering a rockin' birthday party celebration of America's first rock 'n' roll icon.
The World of Musicals
Sunday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m.
The World of Musicals brings the very best of musical theatre to life. This production is an emotional journey through the great world of musicals that will leave you spell-bound. The show features beautiful and emotional ballads from “Evita,” “Les Miserables,” and “Phantom of the Opera,” along with great upbeat favorites from “Dirty Dancing,” “We Will Rock You” and “Mamma Mia.” Tickets purchased for the Jan. 16, 2022, performance will be honored on the new date.
Mutts Gone Nuts
Sunday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m.
Canines and comedy will collide and unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action-packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world’s most talented four-legged performers. The all-star lineup will include champions and previously discarded dogs that will dance, prance, flip and skip their way right to your heart.
Tickets purchased for the May 17 performance will be honored on the new date.
Stayin’ Alive
Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m.
Stayin’ Alive delivers the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, with blockbusters such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin',” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway” and “Stayin' Alive.” Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery.
Neil Berg’s 114 Years of Broadway
Thursday, March 2, at 1 and 7:30 p.m.
Back for its annual celebration of Broadway’s greatest songs from its finest shows, the most successful touring Broadway concert in America brings an all-star Broadway cast to Ruth Eckerd Hall. This dazzling all-new show, which sells out every year, features five of Broadway’s finest stars performing songs from the best and most beloved Broadway musicals such as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Jersey Boys,” “Wicked,” and “Mamma Mia.”
“The Beat Goes On” — A Cher tribute
Sunday, March 5, at 1 p.m.
The international touring show “The Beat Goes On” makes its debut in Clearwater, featuring American singer/actress Lisa McClowry’s portrayal of the goddess of pop in her Broadway-style live show. You can expect to hear Cher’s hits spanning from the ’60’s to now, including “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves,” “I Found Someone,” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.” The show includes a live band, costume changes, video projections, dynamic dialogue, humor and fun audience participation.
“Top of the World” — A Carpenters tribute
Sunday, March 19, at 1 p.m.
“Top of the World” is the world’s premiere tribute to The Carpenters. Fronted by singer Debbie Taylor, her Karen Carpenter vocal resemblance is astonishing. She is backed by a seven-piece band consisting of top-notch, professional industry musicians who have had amazing careers in their own right. The band members are all multi-instrumentalists and at times use three keyboards to recreate the incredibly complex arrangements created by Richard Carpenter. Who can forget the incomparable music of the Carpenters? The popular brother/sister duo of the ’70s and early ’80s gave us some of the most unforgettable ballads and melodic pop songs of all time.
“On the Magic Carpet” with Barbara Eden
Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m.
Known for her classic “I Dream of Jeannie” NBC television series, Barbara Eden is one of America’s most enduring stars. Let Eden take you back into her Magic Bottle, recalling her fabulous star-studded career. Hosted by accomplished TV and film actress Rita McKenzie, this will be an afternoon of rare and never-before-seen film clips, a special Q&A with the audience, memories of stars such as Elvis Presley, Paul Newman, Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball and even President John F. Kennedy, and of course her series co-star, Larry Hagman.