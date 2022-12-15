SPACEcraft art project lands in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG — The SPACEcraft traveling art project recently landed in St. Petersburg’s Azalea Park, 1600 72nd St. N., for the final deployment of its two-plus-year, socially-engaged journey.
A special schedule of free creative activities is planned at the site, culminating with a community celebration on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Designed and produced by local artists Carrie Boucher, Bridget Elmer, and Mitzi Gordon, SPACEcraft aims to build community by encouraging people of all ages to interact and create together. Since 2020, the SPACEcraft team has presented a total of 15 deployments at 13 different open-air Pinellas County sites, bringing interactive creativity to the public through a pair of shipping container art studios.
The studios open four times weekly to offer free, hands-on creative activities inspired by the themes Make, Play, Read and Grow. SPACEcraft activities are led by local artists and educators, who share simple, inspiring projects such as seed planting, drum circles, clay sculpture, jewelry making, writing prompts, and more.
This public art project is presented with the support of Creative Pinellas and funded by the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners. After pandemic-related delays, SPACEcraft soft launched in August 2020. The original project budget, a one-time county grant, was scheduled to end in May 2022. At the start of this year, Creative Pinellas and the BOCC approved renewed funding for SPACEcraft, formally extending the project through Jan. 14, 2023.
“This project has proven to successfully create engagement and foster community throughout the Arts Coast by traveling and sharing an art experience while transforming and activating public places in Pinellas County,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair.
Public parks have hosted SPACEcraft in Palm Harbor, Seminole, Largo, Lealman, Dunedin, Gulfport, Safety Harbor, Tarpon Springs, Oldsmar, and St. Petersburg.
"During the past two years, we’ve had an incredible experience getting to know our Pinellas County neighbors better with each deployment," said Carrie Boucher of the SPACEcraft Artist Team.
To learn more about the final deployment, visit www.explorespacecraft.com.
Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts sets winter/spring semester
CLEARWATER — The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced its arts education classes for the winter/spring semester.
Class registration is now open. Classes begin on Friday, Jan. 7. Students can register for classes online at www.rutheckerdhall.com/marcia-p-hoffman-school-arts/arts-education/classes-and-private-lessons.
"We look forward to welcoming 2023 with music, dance, theater, and art for all! Join us and make your new year shine!" said Sharon Reid-Kane, Marcia P. Hoffman vice president & chief education and community engagement officer.
Classes are available for anyone looking to enhance their skills in visual art, musical theater, acting and music.
Following is a list of some of the winter/spring classes by subject:
• Musical Theater/Drama — Broadway Bound I, Broadway Bound II, Broadway Bound III, and Stage Acting
• Visual Art — Saturday in the Art Room I and Saturday in the Art Room II
• Music — Jazz Night: Ruth Eckerd Hall Big Band I or Ruth Eckerd Hall Big Band II and Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus
• On Camera — On-Camera Acting and Intro to On Camera Acting
For more information on class descriptions, dates/times, and tuition assistance, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/marcia-p-hoffman-school-arts/arts-education/classes-and-private-lessons.
The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts believes that everyone should have access to arts education. Through the support of individuals and corporations, tuition assistance is available to anyone who wishes to study at the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts. No child should be denied an arts experience because of financial need. Call 727-712-2706 for more information.
Creative Pinellas announces artists for Lealman Mural
LARGO — Creative Pinellas recently selected artists for the Lealman Mural Project.
With one if its largest submissions pools for the Lealman Mural projects to date, three mural artists have been selected to create new works at the Lealman Innovation Academy on 28th Street North, Tommy Todd’s Landscape and Design on Haines Road, and new business Atelier St. Pete opening in January 2023 also on Haines Road. The selected artists are Daniel Barojas aka R5 and Rope5 (Lealman Innovation Academy), Reid Jenkins (Tommy Todd’s Landscape and Design), and Hanna Erikkson Patry (Atelier St. Pete).
“We are pleased to announce the three selected artists for the Lealman Mural projects, in partnership with Pinellas County, the Lealman Exchange and the CRA,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “These murals by local artists in the Arts Coast will continue to bring high quality, vibrant, public art while making a positive difference to the community.”
“We are thrilled to bring three more murals to the Lealman community, and thankful for the great job Creative Pinellas has done attracting such talented artists,” said Christopher Moore, assistant to the county administrator, Lealman Community, Office of the Pinellas County Administrator.
Barojas was born in Mexico City and now lives in St. Petersburg. He works in various artistic mediums including murals, painting, digital and mixed-media illustration, watercolor and gouache, graphic design, product design, jewelry, and photography. During this process, he will be meeting with the scholars and faculty and staff at Lealman Innovation Academy so they can experience the process of an artist from concept to completion.
“The students and teachers at Lealman Innovation Academy are very dedicated to their school. There is a great synergy in the school, and they truly seem like one big family, working through life together for brighter futures,” Barojas said after meeting with the Lealman Innovation Academy collaborators. “After chatting with students as well as faculty at Lealman Innovation Academy several ideas for a mural were developed. The concepts I developed were created with the hopes of achieving designs that reflect the feeling of the students and teachers.”
Jenkins is an American artist who grew up in St. Petersburg, and is recognized for exploration into the identity, bonds, successes, and struggles of the human experience.
“Research, play, and experimentation are a lot of what I do to develop a design,” said Jenkins about his process as he will approach the design. “It’s a balancing act. You have to keep in mind the neighborhood, the business, as well as what inspires you as an artist.”
Originally from Stockholm, Sweden, Patry is now based at Indian Rocks Beach. Her paintings are a mix of realistic and abstract with focus on interesting composition and contrasts to create new shapes.
“I’ve been wanting to paint a mural in St. Pete since the first time I came to visit 10 years ago,” said Patry. “I am very excited to be a part of this amazing art community by contributing with my art and develop my career as a mural artist.”
Murals are slated to begin in early January. Lealman residents, business owners or those who work in the area are encouraged to take a community survey and share their thoughts on the project learn more about these projects or future projects. They can visit https://creativepinellas.org/education/lealman-mural-project/ to find the two community surveys and additional information about artists and locations.
