Our Top 5

• The Hooters, Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• “A Hotel on Marvin Gardens,” Nov. 8-24, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Tickets are $21. Call 727-437-2363 or visit www.wcplayers.com.

• “Fiddler on the Roof,” through Nov. 10, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.

• Dane Cook, Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts–Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.

• Dunedin Wines the Blues, Saturday, Nov. 9, noon to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin. The music starts at 1 p.m. Admission is free. Visit www.DunedinWinesTheBlues.info.

Other weekend events

Clearwater

• “Spirit Level,” by Pam Valentine, through Dec. 12, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.

• “South Pacific,” through Nov. 17, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.

• Kashmir: Led Zeppelin tribute, Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

• Alice Cooper, Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $51.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

St. Petersburg

• The Wailers, Thursday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.

• Terry Fator, Thursday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts–Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.

• Rappers Delight 40th anniversary tour with Sugarhill Gang and Furious 5; Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.

Tampa

• “The Thanksgiving Play,” by Larissa Fasthorse, presented by Jobsite Theatre; through Nov. 17, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. For performance times and tickets, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.

• Cristela Alonzo, Friday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.

• Casting Crowns, Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $20. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.

• The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Saturday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.

• AJR, Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., SUN 130, Tampa. Visit Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000. For venue information, visit www.yuenglingcenter.com.

• “Last Out,” Sunday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $33.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.

Tarpon Springs

• Candid Camera: The LOL Tour; Saturday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $25. Visit TarponArts.org or call 727-942-5605.

