It’s the most spooktacular week of the year, and — if you’re anything like me — you’re in the mood for some macabre movies to mark Halloween 2019. Fortunately for horror film aficionados, this has been a banner year for bloodcurdling fare.
Among this year’s top grossing films are two big-budget horror films, according to Box Office Mojo. “It Chapter Two” has earned more than $210 million domestically while “Us” has brought in just over $175 million. Further down the list are such horror flicks as “Annabelle Comes Home,” “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” “Escape Room,” “The Curse of La Llorona” and “Pet Sematary.” In fact, dozens of horror flicks have been released since January, with some hitting big screen throughout the world and others heading straight to streaming services with or without a limited theatrical release.
Those who find themselves haunted by the persistent allure of Halloween may want to enhance the experience by lining up their own in-home scream-o-rama cinema marathon; or, by shambling out to Pinellas movie theaters for a big-screen scare-fest. Tampa Bay Newspapers has put together a quick roundup of recently released horror flicks that might make the list for a Halloween viewing at local theaters or in the illusory comfort of your own home. Some of these titles may not be playing locally and some may be available for streaming, on VOD and digital HD.
The following films are currently in area theaters. Check local listings for show times as some may be special screenings:
‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’
- Genre: Supernatural horror
- Release date: Aug. 9, 2019
- Critical consensus: 79/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 61/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: PG-13
Aside from the children’s book series on which this movie is based, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” reminds us all of those campfire chillers and haunting urban legends that terrified us when we were little kids.
‘It Chapter Two’
- Genre: Supernatural horror
- Release date: Sept. 6, 2019
- Critical consensus: 63/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 58/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
Mike Hanlon calls his childhood friends back to Derry, Maine, to deal with Pennywise, the creepy clown from the imagination of Stephen King.
‘Zombieland: Double Tap’
- Genre: Zombie comedy horror
- Release date: Oct. 18, 2019
- Critical consensus: 68/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 56/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
The gang returns for a sequel to the 2009’s “Zombieland,” which takes them on trip to Graceland and pits them against “super zombies.”
‘The Lighthouse’
- Genre: Psychological horror
- Release date: Oct. 18, 2019
- Critical consensus: 91/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 83/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
This indie black-and-white film starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson has been generating a lot of praise, with audiences calling it unsettling, harrowing and thought-provoking.
‘Countdown’
- Genre: Supernatural horror
- Release date: Oct. 25, 2019
- Critical consensus: 27/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 30/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: PG-13
“Countdown” melds supernatural horror with modern technology as a group of people find themselves fighting to survive an app that supposedly tells you when you are going to die.
The following 2019 horror films may be available for streaming, on VOD and digital HD:
‘Escape Room’
- Genre: Psychological horror
- Release date: Jan. 4, 2019
- Critical consensus: 50/100 at Rotten Tomatoes; 48/100 at Metacritic: 48/100
- Rated: PG-13
- Where to view: Available on Starz with subscription
The movie begins with a puzzle box — no, not Lemarchand's Lament Configuration from “Hellraiser.” The box leads them to office park where they gather in a waiting room, hoping to claim a cash prize. Alas, no one shows up and they soon realize they’re trapped. The real challenge has begun.
‘Velvet Buzzsaw’
- Genre: Supernatural horror
- Release date: Feb. 1, 2019
- Critical consensus: 63/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 61/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available on Netflix with subscription
“Velvet Buzzsaw” is a satire set in the contemporary art world scene of Los Angeles, where big money artists and mega-collectors pay a high price when art collides with commerce.
‘The Prodigy’
- Genre: Supernatural horror
- Release date: Feb. 8, 2019
- Critical consensus: 43/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 45/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available on Epix with subscription; also available to rent on Vudu
A mother concerned about her young son's disturbing behavior thinks something supernatural may be affecting him.
‘Happy Death Day 2U’
- Genre: Black comedy slasher horror
- Release date: Feb. 13, 2019
- Critical consensus: 69/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 57/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: PG-13
- Where to view: Available on HBO Now with subscription
It’s basically a scary version of “Groundhog Day” with a killer wearing a Babyface mask.
‘The Hole in the Ground’
- Genre: Supernatural horror
- Release date: March 1, 2019
- Critical consensus: 86/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 63/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available on Amazon with Prime Video subscription
Another movie about a young mother living in an isolated setting who suspects her son’s behavior may be influenced by supernatural forces. Those forces seem to have sprung from a mysterious sinkhole. Let’s hope there’s nothing creepy lurking in Florida sinkholes.
‘Us’
- Genre: Home invasion horror
- Release date: March 22, 2019
- Critical consensus: 93/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 81/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available to rent from multiple platforms, including Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Redbox and Vudu
Leave it to Jordan Peele to make doppelgängers scary again.
‘Pet Sematary’
- Genre: Supernatural horror
- Release date: April 5, 2019
- Critical consensus: 57/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 57/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available to rent from multiple platforms, including Amazon, Google Play, FandangoNOW, and Vudu
Does anyone who reads Stephen King actively seek property in Maine? In “Pet Sematary,” a family moves to rural Maine where they discover a mysterious burial ground and make a lot of obvious mistakes.
‘The Wind’
- Genre: Western horror
- Release date: April 5, 2019
- Critical consensus: 80/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 66/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available to rent from multiple platforms, including Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu
Lizzy, a plains-woman, faces the harshness and isolation of the untamed land in the Western frontier of the late 1800s. If that wasn’t enough, the story adds some poltergeist activity and “demons of the prairie.”
‘The Silence’
- Genre: Sensory horror
- Release date: April 10, 2019
- Critical consensus: 28/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 25/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: PG-13
- Where to view: Available on Netflix with subscription
Hugh Andrews and his family struggle to survive as society descends into chaos after a previously unknown species is accidentally released from an uncharted cave system below the Appalachian Mountains. These pterosaur-like creatures have apparently lived in their subterranean habitat for so long that they have evolved into sightless creatures that hunt their prey using their powerfully sensitive hearing.
‘The Curse of La Llorona’
- Genre: Supernatural horror
- Release date: April 19, 2019
- Critical consensus: 29/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 41/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available to rent from multiple platforms, including Amazon, FandangoNOW, Google Play, iTunes and Redbox
Set in 1973 Los Angeles, the film tells the story of Anna Tate-Garcia, a social worker and widowed single mom struggling to balance the two roles while still coping with the loss of her husband. She soon faces a new challenge as La Llorona, a legendary spirit, unleashes the full force of her furious supernatural wrath.
‘I Trapped the Devil’
- Genre: Supernatural horror
- Release date: April 26, 2019
- Critical consensus: 73/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 47/100 on Metacritic
- Not rated
- Where to view: Available on Hulu with subscription
Tip: If you’re visiting your estranged brother and he claims that he’s trapped the devil in his basement — just leave.
‘Brightburn’
- Genre: Superhero horror
- Release date: May 24, 2019
- Critical consensus: 57/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 44/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available to rent from multiple platforms, including Amazon, FandangoNOW, Google Play, iTunes and Redbox
This is sort of a Superman story gone super dark … darker even than a Warner Bros./DC Extended Universe movie. A child from another world crash-lands on Earth. Instead of a noble hero from Krypton, this tale’s Ma- and Pa-Kent wannabes are stuck with a kid straight out of a Stephen King novel. Actually, you can thank writers Brian Gunn and Mark Gunn for this horror/superhero mashup.
‘Ma’
- Genre: Psychological horror
- Release date: May 31, 2019
- Critical consensus: 54/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 53/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available to rent from multiple platforms, including Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and Redbox
Everybody’s welcome at Ma’s. But good luck getting home safe. Ma’s hospitality starts to curdle into obsession. What began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma’s place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth.
‘The Dead Don’t Die’
- Genre: Horror comedy
- Release date: June 14, 2019
- Critical consensus: 54/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 54/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
Where to view: Available to rent from multiple platforms, including Amazon, FandangoNOW, Google Play, iTunes and Redbox
The buzz around this one has been a bit subdued, but the official synopsis promises two key elements: a zombie-filled raucous, satirical glimpse at modern society on the verge of an apocalypse and a star-studded horror-comedy featuring an ensemble cast. We’re talking Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Tilda Swinton, Iggy Pop, Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits, Selena Gomez, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones and Carol Kane.
‘Child’s Play’
- Genre: Malevolent toy horror
- Release date: June 21, 2019
- Critical consensus: 63/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 47/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available to rent from multiple platforms, including Amazon, FandangoNOW, Google Play, iTunes and Redbox
A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, “Child’s Play” follows Karen, a single mother who gifts her son Andy a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature. This time around, Chucky is an “out-of-control robot doll” instead of one possessed by a serial killer.
‘Annabelle Comes Home’
- Genre: Supernatural/malevolent toy horror
- Release date: June 26, 2019
- Critical consensus: 64/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 53/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available to rent from multiple platforms, including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes and Redbox
“Annabelle Comes Home” is the third installment of New Line Cinema’s hugely successful “Annabelle” films starring the infamous sinister doll from the “Conjuring” universe.
Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target — the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.
‘Midsommar’
- Genre: Folk horror
- Release date: July 3, 2019
- Critical consensus: 83/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 72/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available to rent on multiple platforms, including Amazon, Redbox, Google Play, FandangoNOW and Vudu
Dani and Christian are a young American couple with a relationship on the brink of falling apart. But after a family tragedy keeps them together, a grieving Dani invites herself to join Christian and his friends on a trip to a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival in a remote Swedish village. What begins as a carefree summer holiday in a land of eternal sunlight takes a sinister turn when the insular villagers invite their guests to partake in festivities that render the pastoral paradise increasingly unnerving and viscerally disturbing.
‘Crawl’
- Genre: Disaster survival horror
- Release date: July 12, 2019
- Critical consensus: 82/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 60/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available to rent on multiple platforms, including Amazon, Google Play, FandangoNOW and Vudu
When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father. Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. As time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears.
‘Ready or Not’
- Genre: Black comedy horror
- Release date: Aug. 21, 2019
- Critical consensus: 89/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 64/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Not yet available for streaming
Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “Ready or Not” follows a young bride as she joins her new husband’s rich, eccentric family in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival.
‘Satanic Panic’
- Genre: Comedy horror
- Release date: Sept. 6, 2019
- Critical consensus: 60/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 51/100 on Metacritic
- Not rated
- Where to view: Available on Amazon with Prime Video
Sam’s first day as a pizza delivery driver is not going according to plan. At the end of a long day and not enough tips, her last delivery turns out to be for a group of Satanists looking for someone to sacrifice. Now in a fight for her life, Sam must fend off witches, evil spells and demonic creatures, all while trying to keep her body — and soul — intact.
‘Haunt’
- Genre: Slasher horror
- Release date: Sept. 13, 2019
- Critical consensus: 68/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 69/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available on Shudder with subscription; also available to rent from multiple platforms, including Amazon, FandangoNOW iTunes and Redbox
On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an "extreme" haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some nightmares are real.
‘Polaroid’
- Genre: Supernatural horror
- Release date: Sept. 17, 2019
- Critical consensus: 39/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 61/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: PG-13
- Where to view: Available to rent from multiple platforms, including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes and Redbox
High school loner Bird Fitcher discovers a relic from an ancient civilization: a Polaroid camera. Of course it’s cursed: Those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end. Maybe stop taking pictures?
‘In the Tall Grass’
- Genre: Supernatural horror
- Release date: Oct. 4, 2019
- Critical consensus: 37/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 46/100 on Metacritic
- Not rated
- Where to view: Available on Netflix with subscription
A film about getting lost in the tall grass manages to lose its own plot trajectory along the way. Still, it has moments of genuinely effective drama and suspense and it provokes a true sense of dread for the viewer. Because of the originality of its premise and its penetratingly ominous atmosphere, “In the Tall Grass” can’t be easily dismissed.
‘Little Monsters’
- Genre: Zombie comedy horror
- Release date: Oct. 8, 2019
- Critical consensus: 84/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 57/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available on Hulu with subscription
It’s impossible not to like a zombie film with a poster that evokes “The Sound of Music.” It makes me want to watch Maria and the von Trapp family fight off a horde of zombie Nazis. “Little Monsters” will do for now: A washed-up musician teams up with a teacher and a kids show personality to protect young children from a sudden outbreak of zombies.
‘3 from Hell’
- Genre: Hillbilly horror
- Release date: Oct. 14, 2019
- Critical consensus: 52/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 50/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available to rent from multiple platforms, including Amazon, FandangoNOW, Vudu and Redbox
Director Rob Zombie wraps up his Firefly film series that began in 2003 with “House of 1000 Corpses” and continued with the 2005 sequel “The Devil’s Rejects.” “3 from Hell” is the final film starring the late Sig Haig to be released during his lifetime.
‘Wounds’
- Genre: Psychological horror
- Release date: Oct. 18, 2019
- Critical consensus: 54/100 on Rotten Tomatoes; 49/100 on Metacritic
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available on Hulu with subscription
A New Orleans bartender gets involved with a weird book and a malevolent cult. Between hallucinating swarms of cockroaches and nightmares involving decapitations, it’s hard to tell who isn’t descending into madness in this visceral flick.
‘Eli’
- Genre: Supernatural horror
- Release date: Oct. 18
- Critical consensus: 50/100 on Rotten Tomatoes
- Not rated
- Where to view: Available on Netflix with subscription
This Netflix release has some people freaking out with its twist ending. It owes much to a trio of 1970s horror films — but you’ll have to decide whether it truly possesses the same capacity to terrify its audience as its forebears.
‘The Gallows Act II’
- Genre: Supernatural horror
- Release date: Oct. 25, 2019
- Critical consensus: No consensus yet
- Rated: R
- Where to view: Available to rent from multiple platforms, including Amazon, FandangoNOW and Redbox
When aspiring actress Ana Rue transfers to a prestigious new school, her desires are twisted after participating in a viral challenge capable of conjuring a malevolent spirit.