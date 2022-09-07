TAMPA — The “No Limit Reunion Tour” will make a stop Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Legendary rapper and pioneering music entrepreneur Master P and the No Limit Soldiers reunite to celebrate 25 years of history with the "No Limit Reunion Tour." The show promises to be an epic night of hip-hop featuring Silk the Shocker, Mystikal, Fiend and MIA X. Together, they will celebrate the impact the No Limit label has had on rap music for decades.
No Limit has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making it the most successful independent label of the ‘90s. The brand was started in the south and soon ventured around the country and eventually worldwide. NL has been successful with music and with film, and many other endeavors under its umbrella.
“It’s not about us. It’s about the fans. We want to salute them for supporting the No Limit movement,” said Master P.
Founder of No Limit Records, Master P — aka Percy Miller — is an accomplished businessman and hip-hop icon. He is the owner of several companies, a real estate investor, and a philanthropist, giving back to underserved communities for over 20 years. He is also on the lecture circuit, teaching young people about entrepreneurship, and the importance of education, dedication, and determination.