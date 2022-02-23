CLEARWATER — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram will perform Thursday, March 3, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $28.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Ingram will celebrate the release of “662,” his Grammy-nominated Alligator Records album. Ingram’s headlining tour, entitled “Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram Presents 662: Juke Joint Live,” has already taken the 22-year-old guitarist, vocalist and songwriter across the U.S. and Europe, with many more dates to come. In addition to the Grammy nomination — his second in two years — “662” was named the No. 1 Best Blues Album of 2021 by UK tastemaker magazine, MOJO.
The new album was recorded in Nashville and co-written and produced by Grammy-winner Tom Hambridge. It features 13 songs — and one previously released bonus track — displaying many sides of Ingram’s personality, as well as his one-of-a-kind guitar and vocal skills.
According to Ingram, the album is an ode to his roots and a nod to where he was born and raised.
“The title track, ‘662,’ encompasses how a small corner of the earth influenced my view of life and music,” Ingram said in a press release promoting the album. “It also points to the growth I have had since my debut album. As much as I have been fortunate to get 'Outside of this Town,' I do want people to know that the '662' will always be a major part of who I am."
“Outside of this Town” was the title of the breakout single from his 2019 Grammy-nominated debut album, “Kingfish.” Since the release of “Kingfish,” Ingram has quickly become the defining blues voice of his generation. From Clarksdale, Mississippi, to stages around the world, the young musician has already headlined two national tours and performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell and Buddy Guy, with whom he appeared on “Austin City Limits.” He was interviewed by Sir Elton John on his Apple Music podcast “Rocket Hour,” and recently released songs with Bootsy Collins and Bobby Rush. In January 2021, Ingram was simultaneously on the covers of both “Guitar World” and “DownBeat” magazines, and graced the cover of “Living Blues” in late 2020.
On “662,” Ingram creates contemporary blues that speaks to his generation and beyond, delivering the full healing power of the music. And Ingram says he can’t wait to bring that power to the stage.