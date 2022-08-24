A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’
Genre: Dark fantasy
Cast: Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, Aamito Lagum, Burcu Gölgedar, Matteo Bocelli, Kaan Guldur, and Jack Braddy
Director: George Miller
Rated: R
Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic — content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.
This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.
The film will be released theatrically on Aug. 26 by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.
‘Samaritan’
Genre: Superhero
Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Javon Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, and Moises Arias
Director: Julius Avery
Rated: PG-13
Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton), a 13-year-old, suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight.
Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead 25 years earlier after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive.
With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.
The film is scheduled to be released Aug. 26 by United Artists Releasing and Amazon Studios via streaming on Prime Video.
‘Me Time’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, and Regina Hall
Director: John Hamburg
Rated: R
Sonny Fisher (Kevin Hart) desperately needs a little time to himself.
He’s a dedicated stay-at-home father of two young kids, proud PTA president, director of the school talent show, and supportive husband to superstar architect Maya (Regina Hall). So when Maya, overworked and in need of some quality time with her children, offers to take the kids away for Spring Break by herself, Sonny finds himself home alone without his family for the first time in a decade. That’s until he gets a call from his former best friend, the party animal bachelor Huck Dembo (Mark Wahlberg), reuniting for Huck’s 44th birthday bash.
The wild weekend spirals out of control, threatening not only Sonny and Huck’s rekindled friendship, but also Sonny’s hard-earned reputation as the ultimate “super dad” and family man.
The film is scheduled to be released on Aug. 26 by Netflix.
‘Breaking’
Genre: Thriller
Cast: John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Connie Britton, Jeffrey Donovan, and Michael Kenneth Williams
Director: Abi Damaris Corbin
Rated: PG-13
When Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley (John Boyega) is denied support from Veterans Affairs, financially desperate and running out of options, he takes a bank and several of its employees’ hostage, setting the stage for a tense confrontation with the police.
The film is scheduled to be released by Bleecker Street on Aug. 26.
‘The Invitation’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Courtney Taylor, Hugh Skinner, and Sean Pertwee
Director: Jessica M. Thompson
Rated: PG-13
After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel) takes a DNA test … and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had.
Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the disturbing intentions behind their generosity.
The film is scheduled to be released Aug. 26 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘Funny Pages’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Daniel Zolghadri, Matthew Maher, Miles Emanuel, Maria Dizzia, and Josh Pais
Director: Owen Kline
Rated: R
In this bitingly funny coming-of-age story, a teenage cartoonist rejects the comforts of his suburban life in a misguided quest for soul.
The film is scheduled to be released Aug. 26 by A24.
