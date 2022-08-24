Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.