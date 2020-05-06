ST. PETERSBURG — Chart-topping, award-winning hip-hop artist and creative KB — born Kevin Burgess — is celebrating the launch of a new joint partnership with Sony Music with the release of a new single.
KB was born in St. Petersburg. “Armies,” the hard-hitting first single under the new deal, is now available across all digital music service providers. The accompanying lyric video, which includes visuals of KB sparring in the gym, gives an up-close and personal glimpse into KB and the army he so passionately fights for.
Under the new recording and distribution venture, KB will bring his imprint HGA Music to Essential Sound/Provident Label Group, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, with plans to release more music soon. The Pinellas County native and No. 1 hitmaker has received critical acclaim for his four studio releases with placement on Billboard’s Top 200 Album Chart and Top 5 on Billboard’s Top Rap Album Chart.
“It feels as if God has been preparing me for the music that I’m making right now,” said KB in a press release. “I’m profoundly grateful for all the possibilities that it brings and I hope that it will make a positive impact on our culture and the world. I’m excited to see what this new partnership has in store.”
“KB’s deep connection with his fans is obvious,” said Jason McArthur, vice president of artists and repertoire for Sony Music Entertainment’s faith-based division Provident Label Group. “KB is one of those rare talents whose creativity, charisma and masterful hip-hop lyric writing are surpassed only by his depth and passion for his mission. I knew right away he was someone we wanted to partner with.”
KB is an award-winning hip-hop artist and businessman from St. Petersburg. Since his debut in 2012, KB has seen continuous success on Billboard’s Top 200 Album Chart. Given his commanding presence and consistent output, KB has naturally stepped into the role of creative visionary for his clothing business — Native Supply — and as host and co-producer for the spiritual podcast “Southside Rabbi.” KB is currently working on a follow-up to his highly acclaimed 2017 full length release “Today We Rebel.”
“We are thrilled to welcome KB to our Essential Sound/Provident family,” said Phil Thornton, SVP/general manager of Essential Sound/Provident Label Group. “I've been a longtime fan of KB's incredible artistry. His skilled lyricism and candid performances continue to break boundaries and command attention with all his fans worldwide. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to releasing new music soon.”